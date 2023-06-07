Married life has some fashionable perks! Hailey Bieber created an effortless look using husband Justin Bieber’s clothes.

The 26-year-old model showed off her creation via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 6. “Outfit from husbands closet,” Hailey wrote over the snap, which showed her rocking an oversized canvas jacket, a striped T-shirt and cotton shorts.

The Arizona native teamed the getup with oval-shaped sunglasses and black Vans sneakers.

In a follow-up post, Hailey gave fans a close-up view of her top, tagging the brand Erl — a clothing company based in Venice Beach, California. “This shirt will not be leaving my body,” Hailey said of the garment.

Sharing clothes isn’t the only thing the Biebers have made headlines for recently.

Last month, Hailey opened up about plans to start a family with the 29-year-old “Baby” crooner.

“I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad, but I get scared,” the Rhode Beauty founder said in a May 14 interview with The Sunday Times. “It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child.”

While she has concerns, Hailey is open to the idea of having little Biebers running around. “We can only do the best we can to raise them,” she told the publication. “As long as they feel loved and safe.”

Justin, for his part, is completely supportive of Hailey’s stance. “[Justin] couldn’t be more proud of her after she spoke out about the reasons she wants to wait before having children,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “It’s something they’ve spoken about with each other plenty, but she’s been through a lot this year and he would never want to pressure her into anything she doesn’t feel 100 percent comfortable moving forward with.”

Hailey reconnected with Justin in June 2018 after briefly dating three years prior. The twosome got engaged one month after rekindling their romance — and just four months after his split from on-off girlfriend Selena Gomez in March 2018.

Fans have questioned the timeline of the two relationships for years, but Hailey set the record straight during a September 2022 interview.

“As a woman, I would never want to get into a relationship with someone and be engaged to them and be getting married to them and think in the back of my mind, ‘I wonder if that was really closed for you,’” she said of Gomez, 30, and Justin on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I know for a fact that the reason we were able to get back together was because it was very much completely closed.”