Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) brought the sparkle to Rhode Skin’s first anniversary party on Thursday, June 15.

The model, 26, stunned in a blush mini dress, which she showed off via her Instagram Stories alongside confetti emojis before the bash began. Bieber matched the strapless look with delicate diamond baubles, including a choker necklace and star-shaped stud earrings.

The Rhode founder, who wore her hair in a slicked-back bun, then headed out to her New York City party to celebrate the beauty brand. She was joined by pals including Emily Ratajkowski, Justine Skye, Simon Huck and Claudia Oshry.

“I know that not everyone was able to be here tonight, but to the team that’s here, thank you so much. I would not be able to do this without any of you,” Bieber gushed in a speech at the bash, which Skye, 27, shared via her own Instagram Story. “And I wouldn’t be able to do any of this without any of your support, so thank you so much and let’s have fun!”

The Arizona native had a fun night with her friends — complete with personalized miniature cakes at each place setting — while her husband, Justin Bieber, sent his love from afar with a large bouquet of white flowers.

“Happy 1 year of Rhode to my beautiful wife. I’m so proud of you. Love, Justin,” the 29-year-old “Yummy” singer’s card read, which Hailey uploaded via social media.

Hailey, who wed Justin in 2018, launched her debut beauty brand in June 2022.

“We spent years working on our formulas with our skin board of dermatologists and chemists to make sure that every rhode product restores, protects and nurtures your skin,” she wrote via Rhode’s Instagram account at the time. “Our formulas only use high-performance ingredients at efficacious levels. Each one is purposeful, non-sensitizing, and chosen for its efficacy because a happy skin barrier is a glowy skin barrier.”

Rhode offers a selection of vegan, cruelty-free products that come wrapped in minimalist packaging for a price that won’t break the bank.

“I know what I want to give to the people,” Hailey told WSJ. Magazine in a February 2022 profile. “The whole ethos of my brand is access to really good quality products that are really affordable. I just don’t see what a $200 cream has to be the answer to good skin.”

Stephen Baldwin’s daughter has even become a fan of the Rhode products herself, revealing during a skincare routine tutorial last month that she uses the brand’s moisturizers nightly when getting ready for bed.