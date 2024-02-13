Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Everything feels so expensive lately. It’s refreshing to see a low price tag on a piece we actually want. Refreshing — but rare. Luckily, it’s our job to scope out products just like this one!

We’re specifically looking for tank tops to start adding back into our wardrobe right now, so you know we added this one to our Amazon cart without thinking twice. For just $13 on Prime, it was the easiest shopping decision ever!

Get the Brovave Color-Block Rib-Knit Crop Tank Top for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

This stretchy, ribbed tank has a round neckline, a cropped hem and a racerback silhouette. It features a wavy, asymmetrical color-block design that’s reminiscent of a simplified yin-yang. The elevated Y2K vibes are strong with this one!

This top offers multiple color options too. You can choose black, brown or green to contrast with the light apricot fabric on one half of the piece. You’ll also find striped and solid options on the same page, in case you prefer a specific style — or want one of each!

Reviewers say this tank top “has become one of [their] highest complimented shirts,” which makes the affordable price feel like even more of a steal. We’re so ready to start styling it. High-rise jeans or denim shorts are obviously a great place to start, but no need to stop there!

How about styling this tank with a pleated tennis skirt and chunky loafers? What about trying it with slim-fit slacks, pointy mules and a boyfriend blazer? Wear it with joggers and clogs for a comfy-cool vibe or let it peek out from underneath a pair of overalls. We’re just getting started — but we’ll let you take it from here!

Not your style? Shop more from Brovave here and explore other tanks and camis here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

