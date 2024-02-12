Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With spring on the horizon, we’re starting to build a picture of our dream wardrobe in our heads. We’re ready to say goodbye to “good enough” and hello to “so stylish.” But it’s not always as easy as it sounds — especially for busy moms!

Let Us help you build a functional, fashionable arsenal of clothing that works for all types of spring events, whether you’re chilling on the bench at the playground, enjoying a walk-and-shop sesh downtown, going for drinks with friends or setting up a birthday party in the park. We picked each piece below with California vibes in mind for that “effortlessly cool” factor. Let’s shop!

Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite! Warmer weather means flowy, breezy dresses are coming back! This tiered Yesno dress is our pick because it can be dressed down with sneakers and a denim jacket or up with heels and a clutch!

2. Olive This! Adjustable, comfortable and chic, this green Lulus button-up dress is a versatile, timeless must-have. It comes in other colors too!

3. Ruffled Up! You’ll wear this NCLook ruffle mini dress every chance you get. We’d love to see it with a wide-brim straw hat!

4. Anything but Basic! A T-shirt dress seems simple, but many brands get it wrong. Hanes, however, did a stellar job designing this ankle-length version, which has the perfect amount of room in the silhouette!

Tops

5. True Stripes! Put a colorful and lightweight spin on the classic button-up look with this short-sleeve Imily Bela blouse, featuring multiple colors and widths of stripes!

6. To a T(ee)! Put down the ill-fitting T-shirts of years past! This lululemon boat-neck tee is the new release of our dreams. Casual fashion has never looked so good!

7. Cali Boho Babe! If you love a little boho-chic essence in your wardrobe, you’ll be obsessed with this Dokotoo top‘s ruffles and rivet detailing!

8. Feeling Peppy! Peplums have returned, and they’re better than ever. We love how this shirred Verdusa top is fun and youthful but secure and able to go with denim shorts!

9. A Work of Art! We can be wary of graphic tees, but in the case of this oversized Matisse tee from Abercrombie & Fitch, we’re in love. A unique take on a floral piece!

Bottoms

10. Number One Bestseller! Skorts are everything right now, whether you’re on the court, in the backyard or sipping on a mimosa at brunch. This Ekouaer bestseller comes in many colors and patterns and has over 16,000 ratings!

11. On Trend! If you want something to help you feel trendy again, jump in on one of the hottest pieces of the season: these Free People barrel jeans!

12. Juuust Right! Finding the perfect balance between short shorts and long shorts is hard. That said, we think this comfy BTFBM pair might just do the trick!

13. Dreamy Denim! Denim shorts are, of course, always going to come in handy. These SweatyRocks jean shorts will hopefully make your denim shopping experience smooth and enjoyable!

Shoes

14. Ballet Babe! It’s time to start putting away the boots and switching to shoes like these Arromic knit flats. Trendy, comfy and highly rated!

15. Sustainable Sneaker! White sneakers are perpetually in style, and these Cariuma Salvas sneakers will go with all of the clothing we linked to above!

16. Switching to Sandals! If the weather is really warming up where you live (or you’re going on vacation), make sure to grab a pair of these fan-favorite Cushionaire slides!

17. Last but Not Least! You won’t always have time to carefully tie and untie your shoes. Keep things easy (and cute) with these Dr. Scholl’s slip-ons!

