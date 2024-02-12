Bloom Into Spring With This Adorable Shirt Dress – Just $36!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

A shirt dress is one of the most versatile options you can go for when putting together a fun outfit. You can wear it with or without accessories like leggings, tights, or even another shirt underneath it if you so choose. And right now, things are super romantic given that Valentine’s Day is just a couple of days away. If you’re feeling particularly rosy lately, you’re going to love this flower-clad shirt dress that’s less than $40.

If that sounds like a must-have for you, you need to make your way over to Walmart and snag this fun little dress before it’s completely sold out. It’s the perfect look for the spring season and you can make it even cuter by adding in some fun accessories or shoes you really love, for example.

The Allegra K Floral Long Sleeve Dress is just $36 right now at Walmart, and it looks like it’s selling out fast. It comes in five different colors, each with different fruit. For example, the black option has yellow flowers all over it, while the white dress has red flowers. You can choose the one that best fits your personality or just mix and match! Plus, it has a turn-down collar and it’s made of cotton, so you won’t burn up while wearing it.

This is the type of dress that works well for just about any situation, whether you’re heading out for brunch with friends or you need to go to an event of some sort. It’s even appropriate for going shopping, so you don’t have to fret too much over where you might wear it.

Donning spring flowers on your clothes. is a good way to ring in the new season, too. And for under $40, you really can’t go wrong here. Just be sure to get your dress before every one of them has disappeared. It’s selling like hotcakes.

