Denim for Days! 17 Stylish Jean Skirts Trending This Season

Here at Shop With Us, we try to keep up with all the trending styles. But we have to say, the latest one threw Us for a loop: Jean skirts are back in style, everyone. All of a sudden, we’re having flashbacks to middle school dances in our Abercrombie miniskirts. If you’d rather leave that look in the past (along with double-popped polos and capri pants), you can still embrace denim with a slightly different design.

Coastal cowboy is also a major trend this season, and one of the staple pieces to achieve this aesthetic is a denim midi skirt. I just bought one myself, and I have to say I’m obsessed. It looks so cute with tall boots for a ‘90s throwback that still feels modern. Whether you want to go short or long, we have a skirt for you. Shop the 17 best jean skirts that are here to stay — and slay.

Mini Denim Skirts

1. Featuring distressed denim and a frayed hem, this light-wash mini skirt is effortlessly cool. One customer called it the “perfect jean skirt” — just $33!

2. Designed with an A-line silhouette, this high-waisted wrap denim skirt is flattering and feminine. Add a sweater, tights and booties in the fall and a bodysuit and sneakers in the spring — just $29!

3. All-American denim! “This skirt is a must,” one shopper said. “It has a slight stretch to it and honestly it goes with everything” — just $27!

4. Standing out with a criss-cross hem, this Agolde jean skirt is one-of-a-kind. The light wash and raw hem give this mini a relaxed edge — just $168!

Midi Denim Skirts

5. Available in sizes 0 to 28 Plus, this classic denim skirt comes in five different washes. One reviewer dubbed this midi skirt the “perfect wardrobe staple” — originally $25, now just $21!

6. This midi skirt is the ultimate look of the season! Featuring a high center slit, this skirt is sexy and stylish — just $43!

7. This A-line button-front skirt has a timeless appeal. Plus, it comes with pockets — just $32!

8. Another skirt accented with a crossover waistband and center slit is this midi from Reformation, every cool girl’s go-to store — just $168!

9. If you want a solid midi skirt minus the slit, then this Reformation style is a reliable choice. You can team this skirt with any type of shoe (sneakers, sandals, boots, heels, etc.) — just $148!

Maxi Denim Skirts

10. This light-wash maxi skirt with a frayed hem is giving Coachella vibes! Shoppers say it’s very stretchy — just $33!

11. This dark-wash denim maxi skirt is comfy-chic! Perfect for those days you just can’t be bothered with pants — just $40!

12. Super stretchy! This dark-wash denim maxi skirt features a back slit for more flexible movement — just $35!

13. This boho-chic maxi skirt from Free People has earned rave reviews! “I love this skirt!” one customer gushed. “It just flows. It’s super cute with whatever you want to wear with it” — just $118!

Dark Denim Skirts

14. Adorned with buttons up a side slit, this dark denim midi is dynamic and dramatic. Be ready to turn heads in this sultry skirt — just $39!

15. This front-button mini skirt features an A-line silhouette and high-waisted fit. Such a cute look for spring and summer date night — just $25!

16. Pencil Us in! This dark-wash pencil midi skirt is polished and profesh — just $28!

17. This black denim pencil skirt from 7 for All Mankind is like a mix between a mini and midi — originally $79, now just $59!

