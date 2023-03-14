21 Best Spring Styles on Sale at Nordstrom That Are Sure to Sell Out

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Officially one week until spring! Our heart is skipping a beat. There’s a spring in our step! This sunny season represents new beginnings — fresh flowers in bloom, warmer weather and a brand-new wardrobe to match. But since we sadly can’t afford a full closet revamp, we’re on the hunt for spring styles that won’t break the bank.

Great news! Nordstrom is offering a huge end-of-winter sale on a wide selection of styles. We rounded up our 21 favorite deals on clothing, handbags and shoes so you don’t have to scroll through all of the options (there are so many markdowns!). Get ready for spring and summer with these lovely looks!

Clothing

1. I’ve been on a lifelong mission to find flattering jean shorts that aren’t too short. These Agolde denim shorts are my all-time favorites — originally $138, now just $110!

2. Pretty in pink! This Free People flowy floral maxi dress is a boho-chic beauty for spring — originally $168, now just $134!

3. Once spring has sprung, white jeans are here to stay until summer. These Mother high-waisted boot cut white jeans are a must-have for the season — originally $218, now just $174!

4. Dreamy denim! This denim wrap midi dress would look so cute with white sneakers or sandals for any spring setting — originally $148, now just $89!

5. The Perfect Vintage Jean? Sign Us up! These Madewell jeans in washed black are effortlessly cool — originally $128, now just $102!

6. Flare jeans elongate your legs and flatter your figure. We’re obsessed with these Rag and Bone faded flare jeans with a high-waisted fit — originally $255, now just $153!

7. Going green! This emerald green tie-shoulder midi dress from Reformation is gorgeous for a wedding, bridal shower, graduation or any other dressy function — originally $278, now just $222!

Handbags

8. This Madewell shopper bag is an everyday essential! “If I could only have one bag this would be it,” one customer declared. “Perfect size, good leather, NEVER falls off shoulder” — originally $168, now just $100!

9. Silver lining! This Kate Spade silver leather hobo handbag is the perfect statement piece for spring. And metallic is totally on trend — originally $348, now just $209!

10. Featuring a slinky gold chain and a signature logo medallion, this Tory Burch black shoulder bag is an elevated basic — originally $548, now just $438!

11. Straw and crochet handbags are trending for spring and summer! This Roxy woven crossbody bag is a steal for under $30 — originally $46, now just $28!

12. Looking for a little black bag to take out on the town? This top-rated Aimee Kestenberg crossbody bag includes multiple compartments for safekeeping and gleaming hardware for style — originally $98, now just $68!

13. This ivory Marc Jacobs quilted shoulder bag is a spring staple! The leather-and-chain straps give this purse a luxe touch — originally $395, now just $178!

14. Girl with the pearl purse! This Cult Gaia bead and ostrich feather wristlet clutch is in style for spring — originally $468, now just $374!

Shoes

15. This Dolce Vita Paily braided sandal is such a popular pick! Celebrities and cool girls everywhere have been rocking these comfy heels — originally $125, now just $90!

16. Bound for the beach? These Havianas rose gold flip-flops are perfect for the pool or the ocean — originally $30, now just $24!

17. On the go? Grab these Vince slip-on sneakers as you’re heading out the door — originally $199, now just $159!

18. Ballet flats are back in style! And these Tory Burch foldable flats are ideal for travel — originally $248, now just $198!

19. Just do it! These Nike Air Zoom Pegasus sneakers will help you run like the wind — originally $130, now just $98!

20. Slides are another trending style for spring! These Tory Burch aqua slide sandals will add a fun pop of color to your wardrobe — originally $198, now just $139!

21. You can’t go wrong with classic Keds! These white sneakers go with absolutely everything — originally $65, now just $44!

