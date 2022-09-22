21 Pairs of Skinny Jeans That Are Seriously More Flattering Than Leggings

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love wearing our leggings as often as possible because of how they can shape and smooth the figure. If we could rock them around the clock, we probably would — but have you ever considered trading those leggings in for a pair of jeans every once in a while? When you find the right pair, we promise they can feel even more flattering than your favorite athleisure bottoms.

If you haven’t had luck with scoring your ideal pair of skinnies yet, we have an entire handful of styles for you to choose from below. They’ve all been dubbed by Us and fellow customers as some of the best jeans you can buy — and they may even replace your leggings as the most sleek bottoms you own!

21 Skinny Jean Styles That Are Just As Flattering As Leggings

High-Waisted Skinny Jeans

1. The level of stretch these Kut from the Kloth skinnies have will seriously make you forget you’re wearing jeans — $94 at Nordstrom!

2. If you want a truly classic and durable skinny jean, there’s no letter pair to buy than these 720s from Levi’s — starting at $27 on Amazon!

3. These Veronica Beard jeans have an interesting design that mimics a corset, so you’ll feel super cinched in — on sale for $119 at Nordstrom!

4. Shoppers call these Vibrant jeans one of their absolute best denim purchases — starting at $30 on Amazon!

5. Score some amazing and flattering butt-lifting action by throwing on these comfy roswear skinny jeans — just $41 on Amazon!

6. We adore the two different vintage-style washes these Nautica jeans are available in — starting at $24 on Amazon!

7. The ultra-dark wash of these Madewell skinnies makes them versatile for both work and play — $138 at Nordstrom!

Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans

8. If you really want to wear jeans that feel just like leggings, check out this pull-on pair from Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. — starting at $18 on Amazon!

9. The design of these standard Wit & Wisdom jeans includes hidden mesh panels that help smooth out your silhouette — on sale for $41 at Nordstrom!

10. We love that you can get these bestselling Lee jeans in three different pant lengths for an absolutely smashing fit — $50 on Amazon!

11. Shoppers call these Levi’s skinnies a “tried and true” pair that will always look fabulous and feel comfortable — starting at $28 on Amazon!

12. These MetHera jeans promise to help shape and smooth your figure for the ultimate flattering fit — starting at $40 on Amazon!

13. Reviewers love how these basic skinnies from Universal Thread help show off their curves in the chicest way possible — just $25 at Target!

14. We adore the embroidery detail that runs down the sides of these Knox Rose jeans — it reportedly adds a touch of “boho glam” to their overall look — $35 at Target!

15. If you’re in need of everyday black pants, these jeans from Joe’s are the pair you’re looking for — on sale for $101 at Nordstrom!

Distressed Skinny Jeans

16. Grab jeans with distressed details from top-to-bottom with this mid-rise pair from Allimy — just $41 on Amazon!

17. These Silver Jeans Co. skinnies have more moderate distressing that’s just focused on the knees — $68 at Nordstrom!

18. For an even more low-key distressed look, check out these high-waisted jeans from Free People — on sale for $47 at Nordstrom!

19. These SweatyRocks high-waisted jeans have varying levels of distressing, so you’ll get the exact pair to fit your style — starting at $22 on Amazon!

20. Not only do these Wild Fable jeans have the perfect amount of distressing on the knees, we’re also obsessed with the high-waisted style — just $20 at Target!

21. Shoppers say these jeans from Good American are totally worth the investment — on sale for $116 at Nordstrom!

