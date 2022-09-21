21 ‘90s-Inspired Looks That Are Timeless and Trendy

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As a ‘90s baby, I’ll always be nostalgic over the decade of my youth. I know I may be biased, but that era was iconic in so many ways. First of all, the entertainment was epic. Friends! Titanic! The Parent Trap! Pretty much every Disney movie ever (Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King and Toy Story, to name a few)! Blockbuster was the place to be on the weekend — and how could we forget the age of the boy band? I was personally Team NSYNC, but Backstreet Boys were larger than life. I’m still obsessed with ‘90s music —Britney Spears, the Spice Girls and Shania Twain were my heroes back in the day.

Then, of course, there’s ‘90s fashion. Effortlessly cool and oversized, everyone looked good without trying too hard. And thanks to my personal favorite store Limited Too, we also saw the rise of the baby tee (Did I wear a shirt that said “Hot Shot” across the front? Absolutely). Today, everything old is new again — the ‘90s aesthetic is back in style! We broke down this retro revival by category, from clothing to accessories. Keep up with the trend by shopping these 21 vintage-inspired finds for fall!

Tops

1. Monkey business! This Paul frank tee totally takes Us back to the ‘90s — originally $30, now just $20!

2. An everyday basic, this floral ribbed tank looks great on its own in the summer or under a sweater in the fall — just $16!

3. All that and a bag of chips! Remember the glory days of ‘90s Nickelodeon? This All That tee is the ultimate throwback — originally $30, now just $20!

4. Flirty in flannel! This plaid shirt is the perfect layering piece for a fall tailgate — just $22!

Bottoms

5. Baggy cargo pants are totally on trend right now! Keep it low-key with these low-rise pants — originally $29, now just $27!

6. Leave it to Khloe Kardashian to design fashion-forward denim! These baggy Good American jeans are on point and on sale — starting at just $105 (originally $139)!

7. “The best jeans.” “Fits like a glove.” “They also make my butt look amazing.” Just a few of the glowing reviews for these light-wash Agolde jeans — just $198!

8. The no. 1 new release in women’s track pants, these low-rise cargo pants are too cool for school — just $26!

9. Flower power! Turn heads in these ‘90s retro floral flare pants — just $86!

10. Sport ‘90s street style with these Free People bike shorts that are currently on sale — originally $30, now just $23!

11. To quote Shania Twain, “Men’s shirts, short skirts!” This Levi’s denim skirt is mini but mighty — just $80!

Accessories

12. It doesn’t get more ‘90s than these colorful butterfly clips. Good hair days ahead with these adorable accessories — originally $12, now just $8!

13. Need a purse that goes with everything? This crocodile print baguette bag is the optimal size for everyday use — just $28!

14. Four sunglasses for the price of one! These rectangular shades are so chic and affordable — originally $30, now just $15!

Shoes

15. These Steve Madden platform sandals instantly transport Us to the era before cell phones and social media (miss those days!) — just $90!

16. Bad to the bone! These Dr. Martens combat boots rock our socks off — originally $170, now just $105!

17. Kick it in these classic Converse high-top sneakers that never go out of style — just $100!

18. The ‘90s were all about bright colors, and these old-school Teva sandals deliver — originally $55, now starting at just $33!

Outerwear

19. Leather weather! Look fresh in this Topshop faux leather zip jacket – just $93!

20. Oversized everything! Channel Diane Keaton‘s signature menswear style with this sophisticated oversized blazer — just $57!

21. Distressed denim — dare we say more? This ‘90s trucker denim jacket from Levi’s is such a vintage vibe — just $98!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet?

