Shopping ASAP! The 5 Best Boots for Fall 2022

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Pull yourself up by your bootstraps! It’s time to give your summer sandals the boot and start shopping for fall footwear. Just like it wouldn’t be spooky season without jack-‘o-lanterns, it wouldn’t be sweater weather without boots. The unofficial mascot of fall fashion, boots provide style and support at the same time. As soon as we put on these sturdy shoes, we instantly feel ready for any autumn activity — raking leaves, picking apples or carving pumpkins.

Every season, we’re overwhelmed by all the boots to choose from! So, we decided to narrow down our favorite footwear by category. From Chelsea boots to cowboy boots, these shoe styles are closet staples for fall. Strut into the new season in these five boots from Zappos!

Best Heeled Boot

Comfortable? Check. Waterproof? Check. On sale? Check. Versatile? Check. It doesn’t get much better than these heeled Chelsea boots. Plus, there’s even a thermal sock liner so you’ll stay warm on chilly fall nights.

Get the Naturalizer Verney Waterproof for $160 (originally $190) at Zappos!

Best Cowboy Boot

Calling it now — the cowboy boot is going to be the It shoe of fall. Hop on the western trend with these classic cowboy boots from Steve Madden. Featuring a short heel and pointed toes, these comfy-chic boots will look amazing with dresses or jeans.

Get the Steve Madden West Western Boots for $190 at Zappos!

Best Over-the-Knee Boot

According to shoppers, this Steve Madden suede-inspired shoe is the “perfect” over-the-knee boot. Featuring a short heel for a slight boost, this top-rated boot is ultra-comfy and flattering. And unlike similar styles, it won’t fall down your legs!

Get the Steve Madden Georgette Over-the-Knee Boot for $100 at Zappos!

Best Shearling Boot

Boots with the fur! These signature sheepskin boots by Ugg have been iconic since they first launched. Although they never went out of style in our hearts, these cozy boots are back and better than ever! Make sure to shop this bestselling style before it sells out again.

Get the Ugg Classic Short II for just $170 at Zappos!

Best Rain Boot

A new twist on an old classic! These quilted rain boots from Hunter take the durability of the original waterproof design and add the sophistication of this glossy finish. Stay dry in these chic boots!

Get the Hunter Refined Gloss Quilt Short Rain Boots for $175 at Zappos!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

