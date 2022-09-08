Selling Fast! Shop the Best Fall Looks From Amazon’s The Drop Collection

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Fall is right around the corner, and what better way to prep for the foliage than with a new wardrobe?! If you’re anything like Us, you’re ready to swap your jean shorts and flip flops out for something a little bit more comfortable and warm. Sweater weather, we’re ready for you!

From leather jackets to sweater dresses, we want it all. With that in mind, we looked through Amazon’s The Drop Collection and picked out our 12 favorite influencer-designed pieces that will look perfect in your closet. But hurry, these items are selling fast — read on for the scoop!

The Ultimate Sweater Dress

This gorgeous knit dress will keep you warm as the cooler days come to town. The sweetheart neckline elevates the frock and will make you look even more elegant. Ideal for a night out or day in the office, this dress has you covered. You can also layer it with a leather jacket to make it look even cuter. It comes in black, lava red and curds and whey — all of which are gorgeous options!

This Vegan Leather Jacket

Speaking of leather jackets, this stylish one is calling your name! Made from vegan leather and available in either black or cognac, add some edge to your outfits with this jacket. It’s a strong piece to layer and will quickly become your go-to fall and winter item.

This Trendy Corset

Let’s be real: Even in late September, there are alarmingly hot days when we can’t handle the thought of wearing long sleeves. Look no further, because this sweater corset top will save you from the heat — but still leave you looking like you’re dressed for the right season. It comes in black, olive oil and whisper white, all of which are ultra-stylish. And if it gets a little chilly throughout the day, bring the leather jacket above as an extra cute layer!

This Trusty Tank Sweater

We stan a tank moment! This racer tank will look effortlessly chic layered under a leather or jean jacket, and will keep you comfy on an early fall day. Not only does it come in 10 different colors, it functions fabulously no matter what the season. Versatility is key!

These Comfy Ribbed Pants

Cute and comfy! These sweater pants will last you through all four seasons. Dreamy for a fall day, this piece will have you matching the changing colors of the leaves. On a cold winter day, the black and navy hues will provide a little bit more warmth for you to hide from the weather. And on a summer or spring day when you’re looking for something that isn’t too heavy, the lighter shades will be your go-to pants.

This Mini Crossbody Bag

Alligator print and chain straps are so in right now! Embrace the fashionable trend and scoop up this bag while it’s on sale for 26% off. It has a gorgeous gold ring on the front, adding another lovable detail — and can even be worn as a belt bag. What more could you ask for?

This Long Blazer

Last fall and spring, blazers were all the rage. If you didn’t hop on the bandwagon, now’s the time. You can look like the ocean with a cyan colored blazer, or channel your inner Elle Woods with the bright pink color. If these lively hues aren’t doing it for you, there are six different ones sure to fit your style. Keep it simple with the black, coffee bean, desert sage, ivory, lilac marble or praline blazers.

These Strappy Sandals

There’s nothing more timeless than an adorable heel! These sandals come in 25 different colors and textures — some are even studded. You’re guaranteed to fall in love with multiple styles of these shoes, and they will team seamlessly with a wide variety of outfits.

This Trusty Turtleneck Sweater

Tucked in or out, this sweater is fantastic. The turtleneck collar will keep you warm through the colder seasons, and the fitted look makes it easy to layer with a blazer or any winter jacket. It’s currently available in five different colors that are sure to suit your personal style.

This Trench Coat

Introducing a true staple in your closet! Trench coats are iconic, this one is the ideal length. You can style it up or down with either dress clothes or sweats — and you’re sure to still look stylish. This coat will last for years to come and always elevate your ‘fit. It comes in four simple colors: hummus, coffee bean, black or martini olive — you’re going to want multiple!

This Cute Cropped Sweater

Cable knit sweaters will never go out of style. This knit is sure to keep you warm and looking fashionable all season long. It’s casual enough to lounge around the house in — but also formal enough to wear out, especially when you opt for a trendier shade.

This Trendy Balloon-Sleeve Top

Stunning! This super flattering top is fab for nights out or days in the office. The balloon sleeves cinch at the wrists to make sure it doesn’t get in the way while working, but also gives you a bit more room to move around in.

