21 Cable-Knit Sweaters for Your Cozy-Weather Closet

Let’s get one thing straight. Yes, we do love wearing tanks, shorts and mini dresses in the summer, but there is truly no comparison to how excited we are, year after year, to don a sweater when the weather finally cools down for fall. One style we always search for, of course, is a cable-knit sweater!

Cable-knit sweaters are often thicker and cozier, and what makes them stand out is raised knitting in a cable or rope-like pattern. They’re incredibly timeless and very versatile, and they come in both pullover styles and cardigans. They can be dresses, turtlenecks or even vests too! Need some for your wardrobe? Check out 21 of our faves below!

Classic Pullovers

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Affordable, beautifully designed and made of 100% cotton, it’s no surprise to see reviewers absolutely loving this Amazon Essentials pullover. It comes in so many colors too!

2. We Also Love: Love a little bit of a looser fit? Check out this Anrabess sweater for a silhouette that’s slightly more relaxed!

3. We Can’t Forget: If you’re into V-necklines, this Partvece pullover is a nice pick — and we love the contrasting stripe details!

4. Bonus: Want to go totally oversized and super slouchy? Cozy up in this Ecrocoo sweater!

Cardigans

5. Our Absolute Favorite: It’s unbelievable how many fans this chunky-knit Astylish cardigan has. Get ready to become one of them!

6. We Also Love: If you’re all about longline fits, add this Dorose cardigan to your cart. It reaches to around the knees!

7. We Can’t Forget: Bundle up with this Aleumdr sweater and its wooden toggle buttons. Outdoorsy-chic!

8. Bonus: Feel free to ditch the buttons entirely and opt for a tie at the waist instead with this unique Veatzaer cardigan!

Sweater Dresses

9. Our Absolute Favorite: Miss your dresses in the fall and winter? Try this Woneta cable-knit sweater dress with tights and tall boots!

10. We Also Love: We adore the intricacies of the cable knit on this Eteviolet dress. So many compliments heading your way!

11. We Can’t Forget: How about we add a V-neck…and a collar while we’re at it? Both details seriously elevate this fitted Blencot dress!

12. Bonus: We can also just widen the neckline entirely so you can let it fall off one shoulder. This Kirundo sweater dress nails the look!

Turtlenecks

13. Our Absolute Favorite: This Doktotoo turtleneck is one of the best pieces you can own, whether it’s nap time or go time. The mega-slouchy sleeves and emphasized knit have Us falling in love over and over again!

14. We Also Love: If you want something fitted enough that you could actually tuck it into your bottoms, try this Hongqizo sweater!

15. We Can’t Forget: This The Drop sweater is long enough that it resembles more of a tunic. Perfect for wearing with leggings!

16. Bonus: How about some color-blocking? This Dokotoo sweater plays with different types of knits as well!

Sweater Vests

17. Our Absolute Favorite: Sweater vests have made an extremely triumphant return over the past couple of years, and there’s no stopping them when pieces like this awesome Hotapei sweater vest exist!

18. We Also Love: Crop it like it’s hot! Wear this cropped Lailezou sweater vest on its own as a top or layered over a button-up or long-sleeve tee!

19. We Can’t Forget: Say hello to the sporty stripes on the edges of this Gihuo sweater vest. They make it instantly stand out!

20. Bonus: How cute is this? This Cyihual sweater vest is like a mix between a vest and a cardigan since it can button closed!

21. Last but Not Least: There was no leaving this cable-knit Lailezou sweater vest off the list. The design is just too cool!

