17 Longline Jackets That Will Upgrade All of Your Fall Outfits

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Looking for a nice selection of longline jackets, but all you can find are gigantic puffers? We get it. You want something light enough to wear for fall but still on the longer side, whether it’s to protect your legs from the wind or simply because you love the look.

This page is now officially your shopping destination for links to longline jackets and lighter coats that will upgrade your outfits and keep you warm (without overdoing it). Shop our 21 favorites below!

17 Longline Jackets Perfect for Fall

1. Our Absolute Favorite: There was simply no resisting this extra-long Skikyan flannel shirt jacket when we saw it. It just oozes cool!

2. We Also Love: If you like the look of a peacoat, we highly recommend this Auxo coat. It has no buttons, so it’s meant to stay open!

3. We Can’t Forget: Such a beautiful shade of blue! Or green, or red. This Joules jacket comes in all three!

4. We Cape for This: We are living for this Futurino cape coat. Forest fairy vibes? Lord of the Rings-chic? We’re here for all of it!

5. Digging Denim: Miss your denim jacket? Try a longer version! This Jofemuho jacket will earn you tons of compliments!

6. Corduroy Queen: Corduroy is a great cozy yet not-too-warm fabric. This LaovanIn jacket showcases it beautifully!

7. Shining in Chiffon: Keep things light, flowy and sheer in this chiffon Begonia.K duster cardigan!

8. Velvet Vixen: With cascading layers of fabric draping down to below the knees and some ultra-soft velvet, this R.Vivimos jacket is such a uniquely beautiful pick!

9. Cut It Out: Instead of sleeves, this Lovecarnation jacket opts for cutouts at the arms. This will definitely make for an eye-catching fashion moment!

10. Sayonara, Sleeves: Another great option people often don’t think of is a longline vest as a jacket. This Arssm jacket-vest has a blazer type of look to it — but without the sleeves!

11. Rain, Rain, Please Stay: Don’t forget about your rain jackets! This waterproof Levis find even comes in a classic yellow (plus many other colors)!

12. Dress Up, Dress Down: This structured BLANKNYC jacket is streamlined and simple yet unmistakably stylish. Wear it during the day or to complement a dressier look at night!

13. Clear As Day: Don’t want anything distracting from your outfit? You could also go for this clear L-Rain jacket!

14. Fierce in Flannel: Like the idea of our number one pick but want something shorter? This SeekMe plaid jacket hits around the knees!

15. Knit-Picking: Remember, you can also wear some cardigans as jackets! This chunky-knit, longline Ziwoch cardigan is an excellent choice!

16. Zip It: You could also opt for a longline hoodie! This Grace Karin zip-up hoodie jacket is the epitome of cozy-chic fashion!

17. In the Trenches: You can always stick with a trench for a truly timeless look. This The Drop trench coat is definitely our favorite!

Looking for something else? Check out more of our favorites below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!