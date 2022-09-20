Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shopping for a specific body type is easier said than done. All garments may seem the same, but there are certain factors which help determine what deserves our purchasing power. Having this knowledge can save Us all so much time while shopping — especially if we’re buying new pieces online and can’t try things on!

If you have an athletic build, today is your lucky day — because we’re focusing on the types of tops to suit you best for the upcoming fall season. There are a few features we discovered while researching that will help show off your shoulders, play up the bust and even potentially give you a more defined waist! We broke down these tops according to a slew of categories. Curious? Read on to check out our ultimate flattering picks!

17 Flattering Fall Tops That Will Suit Athletic Body Types

Round and Scoopneck Tops

1. The puffy sleeves on this simple scoopneck top from Verdusa make it feel more special and elegant — starting at $17!

2. Though this ALGALAROUND top has a rounded neckline, it also has a cutout which beautifully highlights the bust — starting at $19!

3. The sheer long sleeves on this SheIn top give it an ethereal vibe — snag it for just $20!

4. Not only does this GRACE KARIN top have the simple scoopneck we’ve been looking for, it also has a wrap detail that may help define the waist — it’s yours for $26!

5. Crop tops like this long-sleeve Verdusa number come in clutch incredibly often, and we recommend stocking up on tons of different colors — starting at $11!

6. For a more casual fall top, this KINLONSAIR henley will become your new go-to for the season — starting at $20!

Strapless and Off-the-Shoulder Tops

7. We adore how this flowy off-the-shoulder top from Miskely can be worn out or tucked into a pair of high-waisted bottoms — get it for $21!

8. This Haola off-the-shoulder blouse lets the sleeves fall super low which lets you show off more of your arms — starting at $20!

9. For a fun going-out ensemble, we can’t think of a better top to wear than this ruched and strapless bustier from Rooscier — it’s yours for just $20!

10. The little pom-pom embroidery details on this chiffon Blooming Jelly blouse make it feel more playful and fun — starting at $29!

11. Strapless tops made out of a cozy knit material like this one from ISZPLUSH are totally dream for the fall season — get it for $20!

Halter Tops

12. What’s unique about this top from Remidoo is that it has the halter detail, but it also offers long sleeves for an interesting look — starting at $15!

13. The halter style on this Verdusa top is executed in a criss-cross fashion which makes it feel more elegant — get it for $18!

14. Most halter tops have a rounded neck, but this one from The Drop features a square neckline that we absolutely love — it’s yours for $30!

15. Keep your outfit simple by wearing this ribbed halter top from Roselux — get it for $20!

16. This Vemvan blouse combines a halter style and an off-the-shoulder neckline to create a flattering combo — it’s yours for $23!

17. If you’re looking for a classic versatile halter top, this knit one from Imily Bela is a surefire winner — get it for $25!

