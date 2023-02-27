21 of the Best Flattering Spring Finds for Pear-Shaped Bodies (So Far)

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re ever struggling to put together a flattering wardrobe for yourself, the first key to success is to consider your body shape. Your body shape will have an undeniable effect on the way a dress drapes or a top falls on you. Once you have that figured out, creating a confidence-boosting outfit will be a cinch!

Right now, we want to focus on pear-shaped bodies, meaning your hips and thighs are wider than your shoulders and chest. How can you best show off that waistline? How can you balance out your look? We’ll show you our favorite flattering spring picks below for pear-shaped bodies!

Casual Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Remember the two Fs: fit and flare! This versatile Weaczzy dress highlights the waist beautifully!

2. We Also Love: Puff sleeves aren’t only pretty, but they can create amazing balance on a pear shape. This floral Hujoin cottagecore dress is so dreamy!

3. We Can’t Forget: Another way to create balance is to take things off the shoulder, like with this Zesica dress!

4. Snatched: Love, love, love your body and want to make sure you’re showing it off in all of its glory? Opt for this ruched BTFBM bodycon mini dress!

5. That’s a Wrap: You can really never go wrong with a wrap or wrap-style dress. Check out this universally-flattering Anrabess dress!

6. V-Neck Vibes: This floral Isaac Mizrahi dress from QVC has a V-neckline to properly draw the eye for the most flattering effect!

Party Dresses

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Attending a wedding? Date night? Gala? Slip into this chiffon and lace Ever-Pretty dress and get ready to stun!

8. We Also Love: Silky, drapey and available in numerous colors, this Cosonsen satin faux-wrap dress will have you feeling unbelievably sophisticated!

9. We Can’t Forget: This off-shoulder BTFBM dress has sheer sleeves with fluttery floral appliqués. Compliments will be rushing your way!

10. Asymmetrical Beauty: You could also add something like this one-shoulder Cupshe dress to your Amazon cart. The single flared sleeve is everything1

11. Rise and Shine: Going super glam? You’ll definitely want to check out every color of this metallic Nightway dress from QVC. Available in regular and petite sizes!

Tops

12. Our Absolute Favorite: The guidelines for tops are similar to the ones for dresses. Broaden the shoulders and accent the chest with a piece like this smocked Evaless puff-sleeve top!

13. We Also Love: Show your wild side and take things off the shoulder with this leopard print Paitluc blouse!

14. We Can’t Forget: We love this Romwe tee‘s strappy take on a deep V. So many ways to style it!

15. Ruffled Up: Instead of a puff sleeve, you could opt for ruffles at the shoulders instead with this Ofeefan top!

16. Tulip Time: Here’s a unique and gorgeous take on a floral. This Aratta tulip top from QVC is very comfortable too!

Bottoms

17. Our Absolute Favorite: Don’t you love when a loungewear type of piece is also super flattering? Jogger are amazing for pear shapes because of their relaxed nature! We love this G Gradual pair for warmer weather!

18. We Also Love: A fit-and-flare or A-line dress is great, but you could also grab one of the tops above and a flowy skirt too, like this tiered floral Alelly mini!

19. We Can’t Forget: We love the fun femininity of this Herbatomia midi skirt. The pleats are timeless!

20. Wear Flares: One of the biggest questions is which kind of jean will look best on you. One option is a flare, which is back in fashion. We love the classic look of these Vipones jeans!

21. Booting Up: Bootcut jeans are another good denim option! Check out these mid-rise Silver Jeans Co. jeans from QVC!

