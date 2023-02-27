This Sweater Tank Will Seamlessly Transition From Winter to Spring

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to shopping, clothing stores are usually a few months ahead of the current weather. We’ve even seen many brands already debut their 2023 swimwear! We’re excited for some warm summer fun, for sure…but what if we need new spring clothes first? Or even some pieces to get us through the rest of winter?

We can’t always predict what clothing we’ll need months ahead of time, and while that lack of mystical foresight is normal, it definitely creates some difficulty. We don’t want to feel like our closet is always falling behind, but we don’t want to buy a new piece and have to stop wearing it a week later. We need something now that can be worn for both winter and spring!

Get the Amarmia Mock-Neck Knit Sweater Vest Tank Top for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

This sweater tank is the exact type of piece you might be looking for right now. It’s similar to a traditional sweater vest, but it trades in the V-neckline for a chic mock neckline instead and ditches the usual argyle or houndstooth patterns for a solid rib knit. There are options though! Grab it in solid shades like, blue, brown, pink, grey, etc., or try one of the color-block stripes or colorful leopard prints. There are 20 colorways to choose from!

This piece is sleeveless and has a straight hemline that hits at the hip so you can leave it untucked or tuck it into high-waisted bottoms. It’s also made of soft, stretchy and breathable material, making it a great choice for multiple seasons!

Get the Amarmia Mock-Neck Knit Sweater Vest Tank Top for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

While it’s still cold outside, you can certainly layer this tank over a simple, fitted long-sleeve top, grabbing a pair of jeans and sneakers to keep things casual or a midi skirt with tights and boots for something a little more sophisticated.

When it starts warming up for spring, however, you can try tucking the front into a pair of high-rise denim shorts or pairing this top with flowy palazzo pants. It will be totally cute with a mini skirt and heels too!

Get the Amarmia Mock-Neck Knit Sweater Vest Tank Top for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Amarmia here and explore other sweater vests here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

