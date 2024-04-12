Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Everyone remembers their first-ever beauty product. Many people look back fondly on a candy-flavored lip balm they had to stop themselves from fully eating (relatable), but for me it was a bright pink blush. As a dancer, I yearned for the end-of-year recitals — not just because I got to showcase my moves, though. I absolutely adored the stage makeup, particularly the bold blush.

Layering on the rouge was the finishing touch I needed to confidently walk on stage and wow the audience. It was like an armor that made me feel protected and able to perform to the best of my ability. Throughout my childhood and well into my teenage years, I only wore blush on stage. Actually, as the opportunities to step on stage dwindled and my aspirations for becoming a professional dancer shifted, I ended up avoiding blush well into young adulthood. It was only recently (within the past three or so years) that I started to incorporate blush into my daily makeup routine.

Get the Patrick Ta Major Headlines Double-Take Creme & Powder Blush Duo for $38 at Sephora!

By experimenting with new blush formulas, I’ve able to reignite my love for the thing that initially sparked my interest in makeup. So much has changed from my tiny dancer days when powder blush was the mainstay. Now there are creams, sticks, powders and combinations of all three. Trust me, I’ve tried my fair share of options. However, if I could only use one for the rest of my life, I wouldn’t be content with anything other than the Patrick Ta Major Headlines Blush Duo.

This blush has gone viral on TikTok 10 times over, and it’s one of the few products that deserves every bit of hype. I’ll go as far to say that it’s the best blush I’ve ever used because of the vast shade range (12 hues to be exact), the two-in-one compact and the rich color payoff. Inside the reflective compact you’ll find a radiant powder blush as well as a dewy cream. These can be used individually or layered for an unbeatable lit-from-within glow.

Most days I find myself tapping on the powder in shade Not Too Much — truly all I need is one to two pats across my cheekbones for the perfect flush. I love that it appears like a I’m blushing rather than wearing blush on my face. Where some powders have the tendency to become patchy, this one maintains integrity through long 12+ hour days. The cream isn’t incredibly pigmented, although it can be built up for more of a punchy effect. (I opt for this formula on my no-makeup makeup days.) When paired together, it amplifies my entire makeup look without venturing anywhere near clown territory.

Formulas aside, there’s one genius packaging detail that puts this levels ahead of any other options at Sephora: The compact is constructed with a clear protective cover that sits over the cream formulation to prevent any stray flecks or fallout from muddying the color. I’ve never seen anything like it before.

Now I can’t picture ever leaving the house without a quick swipe of this blush (and there’s really no excuse not to wear it considering it takes less than 10 seconds to apply). This is one of those very rare beauty products that I aspire to own in every shade . . . and the one thing I rave about to every person who will listen. Although dreams of becoming a professional performer have faded, this blush makes me feel like I’m a superstar every day. Give it a try for yourself — your next holy grail product is waiting.

