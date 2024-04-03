Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

While it’s not as intense as being the bride, attending a wedding can be stressful! Not only do you have to consider the most thought-intensive aspect, what to wear, but also how to get to the venue, how much the trip will cost, who you’ll see, what you’ll do and how to avoid your college boyfriend…aah!

While we can’t help you avoid your ex, we can help you conquer the hardest part first, the outfit, which will certainly ease your wedding woes. There are a couple of important things to think about, the first being style (of course) and the second being comfort. If you opt for stilettos, you’ll likely regret it after a few minutes when it’s already too late to turn back for a comfier shoe — that’s why we’re all about maximizing comfort while enhancing style. No sacrifice here!

If the cost of everything is also at the forefront of your mind, we get it — being a wedding guest gets expensive, especially when you have to travel or have multiple weddings in a year. When choosing an outfit, you want it to be versatile enough for multiple occasions. We’ve got you covered!

Here are 21 of our favorite wedding guest dresses, shoes and accessories under $50 to carry you through all the fancy celebrations on your agenda this spring and summer. Let’s jump in!

Dresses

1. Cutesy gal: Tie sleeves and a waist tie give this dress a slightly preppy, totally trendy flair — $40!

2. Halter neck: If you’re in the mood to go ultra-formal, this flowy maxi dress is your perfect match — originally $37, now $31!

3. Satin chic: Fitted and sleek, you’re going to love the bodycon design of this silky-soft dress — originally $56, now $40!

4. All wrapped up: Understated elegance is the name of the game. You’ll want to swing, spin and dance in this outfit — $50!

5. Princess energy: Asymmetrical is 100% in right now. Rock the style with this sleeveless midi dress — $39!

6. No back needed: We love the springy floral pattern on this backless dress, but it comes in solid colors, too — $46!

7. Southern Belle: Swiss dots, a ruffled hem, a v-neck and a wrap tie make this a one-of-a-kind find — $49!

8. Flattering fit: Be careful with this one…you just might steal the thunder from the bride and groom — $41!

9. Center of attention: Sparkles, glitter, sequins and more sparkles! This knee-length dress is as fun as it gets — $41!

10. Bow tie: Flirty, feminine and timeless are how we can describe this frock, but you have to see it for yourself — $40!

Shoes

11. Practically flat: Wide widths included! These sandals won’t make your feet ache like heels do — $40!

12. Blocked off: Platform heels are much more forgiving than regular heels, as are block heels — these have both — $32!

13. Pointed toe: These are the number one bestselling shoes in the women’s pump section with 11,000 5-star reviews — $46!

14. Boho vibes: Just because you’re at a wedding doesn’t mean you shouldn’t let your free spirit shine — originally $60, now $49!

15. Strapped up: Sparkly and strappy, you’re going to want to wear these sandals for the wedding and beyond — $37!

16. Suede soft: You probably haven’t ever seen a shoe like this, and neither have we! Grab it in one of 14 different colors — $41!

Accessories

17. So clutch: You’ll be able to use this bag for weddings and the day-to-day. It might replace your current everyday bag — $29!

18. Waterfall earrings: Dangly chandelier earrings just scream elegance. You’ll be the classiest gal at the party — $11!

19. Sassy purse: If you’re ready to be the friendly version of Regina George, you need this shoulder bag — originally $23, now $20!

20. Full set: Why buy a bunch of separate jewelry pieces when you can get a full matching set? — $12!

21. Watch it: No, you don’t want to be constantly checking your watch, but we know how long those speeches can get — $22!