These 17 Flowy Sundresses Are Slimming for No Reason — Starting at $25

It seems that the boyfriends, husbands and fiancées are just as excited about sundress season as we are! Why men love sundresses is a mystery to Us all, but not really considering how you ladies stun in flowy, sleeveless frocks. The right sundress will have you radiating confidence — and nothing is more attractive than confidence!

But what makes a dress a sundress anyway? Sundresses are typically loose-fitting and are made of a lightweight, breathable material. They are either short-sleeved, strapless or thin-strapped and have hemlines falling anywhere from the knees to the ankles, highlighting your figure in a modest way. Wearing a sundress exudes quiet confidence and gives “girl-next-door” energy wherever you go!

If you’ve been on the lookout for your newest everyday dress, we gathered 17 of the most relaxed-fitting sundresses that seriously flatter all body types. Read on for our mini, midi and maxi picks!

Mini Sundresses

1. Lantern sleeves: If the sunshine were an outfit, it would be this boho floral dress. Dress it up or dress it down — $34!

2. Twirl ready: We’re certain you’ll be ready to spin and dance in this mini dress. Ruffles are just a bonus — $39!

3. Sweet and Southern: There’s something about this Zesica tie-sleeve dress that gives off Nashville vibes — $42!

4. Ruffled up: Cap short sleeves, pockets, a v-neck — what could possibly be better? Wear it with sandals for a seasonal look — originally $32, now $25!

5. Calm and carefree This crowd-favorite dress is more fitted than the others, but still flows out in a sundress fashion — $36!

Midi Sundresses

6. Beautifully boho: Picture yourself on a beach in California. You’ll love how comfy and casual this frock is — $34!

7. Slightly smocked: The texture of this dress gives it some character. Thick straps lengthen the torso for a flattering fit — $41!

8. Flowers galore: This dress is what happens when a tank top and a stretchy dress merge. Check out the new 2024 patterns — $32!

9. Dressed up: Even if you’re not headed to an outdoor wedding, you’ll sure look like you are! A belt tie, v-neck, ruffle sleeves and a tiered design are a few things we love — $45!

10. Free spirit: Try wearing this dress with boho-style jewelry, a brown leather purse and your favorite pair of sandals — $31!

Maxi Sundresses

11. Nautical stripes: Yacht wife alert! This blue and white stripe t-shirt dress has short sleeves for sun protection — $28!

12. Jusy flowy enough: Timeless and chic, you’ll be obsessed with this ultra-lightweight bow tie dress — $53!

13. New favorite: A loose elastic waist gives this maxi dress some structure, the perfect way to highlight your shape — $46!

14. Tie sleeves: There are 21 different colors to choose from in this wrap v-neck dress and we just might grab them all — originally $67, now $49!

15. One shoulder: Asymmetrical tops and dresses are totally in right now. Hop on the trend with this floral dress — $51!

16. Beachy gal: Why choose between a t-shirt dress and a maxi dress when you can have both at once? — $36!

17. Buttons and pockets: You’ll feel like a million bucks rocking this smocked spaghetti strap beach dress. Reviewers love it — $40!

