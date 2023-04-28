Cancel OK
10 of the Best Amazon Fashion Deals to Grab This Weekend

By
amazon-fashion-weekend-deals
 Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our favorite way to celebrate the weekend? With some shopping, of course! We’re still building out our warm weather wardrobe for the rest of spring and summer, and Amazon is the best place to shop for stylish pieces at low prices!

See below for 10 of the best Amazon fashion deals available this weekend!

BTFBM One-Shoulder Floral Maxi Dress

BTFBM Women One Shoulder Sleeveless Casual Summer Dresses 2023 Smocked High Waist Floral Flowy Beach Boho Maxi Dress(Floral White Purple, Small)
BTFBM

Pros:

  • Stretchy smocked bodice
  • 33 color options
  • Thousands of reviews
Was $54On Sale: $44You Save 19%
See it!

The Drop Evelyn Cropped Square-Neck Bubble Top

The Drop Women's Evelyn Cropped Square Neck Bubble Top, White, S
The Drop

Pros:

  • XXS to 5X size range
  • Made of 100% linen
  • Cute bubble hem
Was $40On Sale: $18You Save 55%
See it!

Jeanewpole1 Floral Wide Leg Romper

Jeanewpole1 Women's Floral Wide Leg Rompers Spaghetti Strap Tie Ruffle Short Jumpsuits (Medium, Blue)
Jeanewpole1

Pros:

  • Tie-shoulder straps
  • 22 colorways
  • Looks almost like a mini dress!
Was $43On Sale: $38You Save 12%
See it!

Joomra Pillow Slippers

Joomra Womens Shower Slides Slippers Massage Foam Cloud Cushioned Bath Sandals Puffy Open Toe Pool Beach Ladies Indoor Outdoor Non Slip Soft Thick Sole Female Sandles Blue 37-38
Joomra

Pros:

  • 1.7-inch cloud-like sole
  • Anti-slip design
  • Lightweight EVA
Was $40On Sale: $24You Save 40%
See it!

Tarse Wide Leg Yoga Pants

TARSE Wide Leg Yoga Pants for Women Plus Size Comfy Casual Pilates Sweatpants Drawstring Flowy Lounge Pajama Pants with Pockets (Navy,L)
TARSE

Pros:

  • Buttery-soft fabric
  • Four-way flex stretch
  • Elasticized drawstring waistband
Was $43On Sale: $21You Save 51%
See it!

Mangopop Square Neck Bodysuit

MANGOPOP Women's Square Neck Short Sleeve Long Sleeve Tops Bodysuit Jumpsuit (A Short Sleeve Black, Small)
MANGOPOP

Pros:

  • Trendy square neckline
  • Available in short or long sleeves
  • 31 options
Was $30On Sale: $21You Save 30%
See it!

Mevecco Layered 18k Gold-Plated Necklace

MEVECCO Gold Layered Necklace,18K Gold Disc/Circle Bead Chain Dainty Elegant Simple Layer Necklace for Women
MEVECCO

Pros:

  • Layered look in one necklace
  • 18K gold-plated brass
  • Also available in silver
Was $21On Sale: $14You Save 33%
See it!

Hilor One-Piece Crossover Swimsuit

Hilor Women's One Piece Swimwear Front Crossover Swimsuits Hollow Bathing Suits Monokinis Black S/US4-6
Hilor

Pros:

  • Tens of thousands of reviews
  • Flattering mesh panel at waist
  • Removable cups
Was $45On Sale: $38You Save 16%
See it!

JW PEI Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag

JW PEI Women's Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag (Beige)
JW PEI

Pros:

  • A celebrity-favorite bag
  • Available in 21 colors
  • Magnetic closure
Was $80On Sale: $68You Save 15%
See it!

Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress

Amazon Essentials Women's Surplice Dress (Available in Plus Size), Burgundy, Small
Amazon Essentials

Pros:

  • Luxe jersey fabric
  • Stunning drape
  • Pull-on style
Was $25On Sale: $20You Save 20%
See it!

Looking for something else? Explore more Amazon Fashion here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

See more Us Weekly Shopping

