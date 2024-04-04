Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We love shopping too, but let’s face it — shopping is an expensive hobby. We find ourselves taking up this hobby much more in the spring as we clean out our closets, looking to replace our winter neutrals with bright spring hues. There’s nothing wrong with splurging a little, especially if you’re getting rid of the old as you bring in the new. But we found a way to splurge guilt-free…

If you opt for versatile clothing, you won’t need to shop for individual occasions; you’ll be able to adjust your shoes, accessories and style accordingly depending on the occasion. By squeezing multiple outfits out of the same item, you’re inherently squeezing multiple occasions out of every outfit. Make sense?

We found one of the trendiest, most versatile jumpsuits on the market and we’re telling you — you’ll want to wear it everywhere. The polyester and elastane blend is stretchy, ultra-soft, skin-friendly and breathable, so you’ll be extra comfortable during the spring and summer months. But comfort is just the beginning!

A mock neck, wide-leg pants and a sleeveless design give this jumpsuit its chic flair. It’s made of an elegant ribbed knit material, making it impossible to resist! And if you’re looking for a flattering outfit, you’re in luck there, too — this jumpsuit has an elastic waist and ruched side fabric that hugs your body in all the right places. The stretchy elastic waistband hits just below the ribcage, lengthening the legs and cinching the waist.

A major benefit of such a versatile outfit is how easy it is to style. If you’re going for a casual look, this jumpsuit pairs perfectly with sneakers and a jean jacket. For formal occasions, just throw on a pair of heels, sparkly jewelry and your favorite handbag. Boom! And since it’s spring, don’t be afraid to layer over the jumpsuit with a cardigan or light jacket for added warmth; you can wear this outfit for spring weddings, picnics and date nights alike!

Reviewers love the material, pockets, style and length, calling it “short girl-approved”. If you love the design but aren’t a fan of the color, fear not — there are 18 other colors to choose from, some bright and springy while others are more neutral. All of the jumpsuits are made of the same soft material though, so there’s really no losing!

Self-restraint is important when shopping, but with an outfit and a deal like this, you’re going to want to save that self-restraint for next time. Grab it for 30% off…we sure are!

Get the Prettygarden Dressy Casual One Piece Jumpsuit Outfit for $27 (originally $39) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

