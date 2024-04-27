Britney Spears’ conservatorship case with estranged father Jamie Spears is officially over, Us Weekly can confirm.

“It has been our honor and privilege to represent, protect, and defend Britney Spears, Ms. Spears is and always will be an icon and a brilliant and brave artist of historic and epic proportion,” Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart said in a statement to Us on Friday, April 26. “Although the conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete.”

The lawyer shared that with the settlement, Britney, 42, will no longer have to “attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings” any longer.

“Britney Spears won when the court suspended her father, and Britney Spears won when her fundamental rights and civil liberties were restored,” the statement read.

Britney’s conservatorship was terminated in November 2021 after her estate was under her father’s control for 13 years. In 2008, Britney suffered a series of public struggles following her divorce from ex-husband Kevin Federline. Jamie, 71, subsequently was named her conservator and was in charge of her finances and person. (Britney and Federline, 46, share sons Sean, 18, and Jayden, 17.)

“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!! 🥺❤️,” Britney wrote via Instagram in November 2021 celebrating her newfound freedom. “I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen???? #FreedBritney”

In her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, Britney opened up about how trapped she felt after being controlled by her father for a decade.

“I became a robot. But not just a robot — a sort of child-robot. I had been so infantilized that I was losing pieces of what made me feel like myself,” she penned. “The conservatorship stripped me of my womanhood, made me into a child. I became more of an entity than a person onstage. I had always felt music in my bones and my blood; they stole that from me.”

Britney shared that she felt betrayed by her family as no one fought for her during the difficult period of her life.

“I think back now on my father and his associates having control over my body and my money for that long and it makes me feel sick,” she wrote. “Think of how many male artists gambled all their money away; how many had substance abuse or mental health issues. No one tried to take away their control over their bodies and money. I didn’t deserve what my family did to me.”

Jamie, for his part, didn’t see the conservatorship that way. In December 2022, he defended his decision to have his daughter under his protection for a lengthy period.

“Not everybody’s going to agree with me. It’s been one hell of a time,” he said to the Daily Mail at the time. “But I love my daughter with all my heart and soul. Where would Britney be right now without that conservatorship? And I don’t know if she’d be alive. I don’t. … For protecting her, and also protecting [her two teenage sons], conservatorship was a great tool.”