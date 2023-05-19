15 of the Most Comfortable Maxi Dresses for Traveling

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Getting ready to travel? Whether it’s a relaxing vacation or a work trip, the outfit you wear for the actual travel portion of the trip is just as important as what’s in the suitcase. Plus, if you’re trying to fit everything into a carry-on, you’ll want something cute enough you can wear at your destination too!
While in the winter we might wear leggings and a sweatshirt on a plane or train, for summer, we’re all about maxi dresses. They’re in style, they’re not too hot and they let you get comfy without risking exposing too much skin. See our 15 favorites from Amazon below!
Amazon Essentials Jersey Sleeveless Mock Neck Maxi Dress
Pros:
- Elegant mock neckline
- Numerous color options
- Side slit
Grecerelle Split Maxi Dress
Pros:
- Side pockets
- Great stretch
- Available in solids or prints
Prettygarden Tiered Maxi Dress
Pros:
- Smocked torso
- Breathable viscose blend
- Pull-on style
Hount Striped Maxi Dress
Pros:
- Side pockets
- Elasticized waist
- 30 colorways
Anrabess Tiered Beach Maxi Dress
Pros:
- Stylish asymmetrical tiers
- Great deal
- Adjustable straps
Auselily Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress
Pros:
- A warmer option for cold planes, trains and destinations
- Solid and pattern options
- Tens of thousands of reviews
Supnier Bohemian Maxi Dress
Pros:
- Doubles as a nice beach dress
- Flowy but not baggy
- Side pockets
BTFBM Ruffle Maxi Dress
Pros:
- Ruffle high-low hem
- Great deal
- 18 colorways
BTFBM Tie-Strap Maxi Dress
Pros:
- No fitted areas
- Ruffle tiers
- Trendy tie straps
Prettygarden Maxi Sun Dress
Pros:
- Buttons are an elevated detail
- Cinched waist
- 20 color options
Yesno Bohemian Spring Dress
Pros:
- 100% cotton
- Inclusive size range
- 42 colorways
Meenew Maxi Beach Dress
Pros:
- Can be dressed up for dinners and dates
- Adjustable tie back
- Kimono-style sleeves
Yesno Embroidered Maxi Dress
Pros:
- Beautiful flower embroidery
- 75% cotton
- Adjustable straps
Pumiey Ribbed Bodycon Maxi Dress
Pros:
- Very stretchy and soft ribbed fabric
- Numerous nude shades and pops of color
- Beautiful on its own but also works well with a sweater/sweatshirt on top
Sopliagon Shirt Maxi Dress
Pros:
- 95% cotton
- Elevated look, easy-going feel
- 21 colorways
Looking for something else? Explore other maxi dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite finds below:
