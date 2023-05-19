15 of the Most Comfortable Maxi Dresses for Traveling

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Getting ready to travel? Whether it’s a relaxing vacation or a work trip, the outfit you wear for the actual travel portion of the trip is just as important as what’s in the suitcase. Plus, if you’re trying to fit everything into a carry-on, you’ll want something cute enough you can wear at your destination too!

While in the winter we might wear leggings and a sweatshirt on a plane or train, for summer, we’re all about maxi dresses. They’re in style, they’re not too hot and they let you get comfy without risking exposing too much skin. See our 15 favorites from Amazon below!

Amazon Essentials Jersey Sleeveless Mock Neck Maxi Dress Pros: Elegant mock neckline

Numerous color options

Side slit $30.00 See it!

Prettygarden Tiered Maxi Dress Pros: Smocked torso

Breathable viscose blend

Pull-on style $43.00 See it!

Auselily Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress Pros: A warmer option for cold planes, trains and destinations

Solid and pattern options

Tens of thousands of reviews $36.00 See it!

Supnier Bohemian Maxi Dress Pros: Doubles as a nice beach dress

Flowy but not baggy

Side pockets Was $32 On Sale: $29 You Save 9% See it!

BTFBM Tie-Strap Maxi Dress Pros: No fitted areas

Ruffle tiers

Trendy tie straps $43.00 See it!

Meenew Maxi Beach Dress Pros: Can be dressed up for dinners and dates

Adjustable tie back

Kimono-style sleeves $40.00 See it!

Yesno Embroidered Maxi Dress Pros: Beautiful flower embroidery

75% cotton

Adjustable straps $40.00 See it!

Pumiey Ribbed Bodycon Maxi Dress Pros: Very stretchy and soft ribbed fabric

Numerous nude shades and pops of color

Beautiful on its own but also works well with a sweater/sweatshirt on top $44.00 See it!

Sopliagon Shirt Maxi Dress Pros: 95% cotton

Elevated look, easy-going feel

21 colorways $25.00 See it!

