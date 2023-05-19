Cancel OK
15 of the Most Comfortable Maxi Dresses for Traveling

amazon-maxi-dresses-for-traveling
Shutterstock

Getting ready to travel? Whether it’s a relaxing vacation or a work trip, the outfit you wear for the actual travel portion of the trip is just as important as what’s in the suitcase. Plus, if you’re trying to fit everything into a carry-on, you’ll want something cute enough you can wear at your destination too!

While in the winter we might wear leggings and a sweatshirt on a plane or train, for summer, we’re all about maxi dresses. They’re in style, they’re not too hot and they let you get comfy without risking exposing too much skin. See our 15 favorites from Amazon below!

Amazon Essentials Jersey Sleeveless Mock Neck Maxi Dress

Amazon Essentials Women's Jersey Sleeveless Mock Neck Maxi Dress (Previously Daily Ritual), Charcoal Heather, Medium
Amazon Essentials

Pros:

  • Elegant mock neckline
  • Numerous color options
  • Side slit
$30.00
See it!

Grecerelle Split Maxi Dress

GRECERELLE Women's Casual Loose Pocket Long Dress Short Sleeve Split Maxi Dress Dark Green X-Small
GRECERELLE

Pros:

  • Side pockets
  • Great stretch
  • Available in solids or prints
Was $46On Sale: $37You Save 20%
See it!

Prettygarden Tiered Maxi Dress

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Casual Dresses Crew Neck Summer Sleeveless Tiered Maxi Dress Beige Dress Women Tank Holiday Dress (Apricot,Medium)
PRETTYGARDEN

Pros:

  • Smocked torso
  • Breathable viscose blend
  • Pull-on style
$43.00
See it!

Hount Striped Maxi Dress

Hount Summer Striped Maxi Dresses for Women Sleeveless Modest Sundresses Plus Size (Black, Medium)
Hount

Pros:

  • Side pockets
  • Elasticized waist
  • 30 colorways
Was $40On Sale: $35You Save 13%
See it!

Anrabess Tiered Beach Maxi Dress

ANRABESS Women's Sleeveless Adjustable Straps Tiered Flowy Knot Loose Summer Maxi Cami Dress with Pockets 523zanglan-M Navy Blue
ANRABESS

Pros:

  • Stylish asymmetrical tiers
  • Great deal
  • Adjustable straps
Was $60On Sale: $35You Save 42%
See it!

Auselily Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress

AUSELILY Women Long Sleeve Loose Plain Plus Size Maxi Dresses Casual Long Dresses with Pockets(2XL,Dark Gray)
AUSELILY

Pros:

  • A warmer option for cold planes, trains and destinations
  • Solid and pattern options
  • Tens of thousands of reviews
$36.00
See it!

Supnier Bohemian Maxi Dress

maxi-dresses-for-traveling
Supnier

Pros:

  • Doubles as a nice beach dress
  • Flowy but not baggy
  • Side pockets
Was $32On Sale: $29You Save 9%
See it!

BTFBM Ruffle Maxi Dress

BTFBM Women Casual Summer Dresses 2023 Spaghetti Strap Sleeveless Sundress Print Ruffle Flowy Boho Beach Long Maxi Dress(Print White, Medium)
BTFBM

Pros:

  • Ruffle high-low hem
  • Great deal
  • 18 colorways
Was $49On Sale: $31You Save 37%
See it!

BTFBM Tie-Strap Maxi Dress

BTFBM Women 2023 Summer Maxi Dresses Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Casual Sundress Tiered Ruffle Boho Cami Beach Long Dress(Solid Apricot, Medium)
BTFBM

Pros:

  • No fitted areas
  • Ruffle tiers
  • Trendy tie straps
$43.00
See it!

Prettygarden Maxi Sun Dress

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Casual Summer Dress Spaghetti Strap Sleeveless High Waist Beach Long Maxi Sun Dresses (Dark Rose Red,Medium)
PRETTYGARDEN

Pros:

  • Buttons are an elevated detail
  • Cinched waist
  • 20 color options
Was $51On Sale: $45You Save 12%
See it!

Yesno Bohemian Spring Dress

YESNO Women Casual Loose Bohemian Floral Dress with Pockets Short Sleeve Long Maxi Summer Beach Swing Dress L EJF CR08
YESNO

Pros:

  • 100% cotton
  • Inclusive size range
  • 42 colorways
Was $53On Sale: $44You Save 17%
See it!

Meenew Maxi Beach Dress

Meenew Women's Split Maxi Dress Backless Casual Loose Beach Dress Floor Length M Black
Meenew

Pros:

  • Can be dressed up for dinners and dates
  • Adjustable tie back
  • Kimono-style sleeves
$40.00
See it!

Yesno Embroidered Maxi Dress

YESNO Summer Dresses for Women Casual Loose Bohemian Dress with Pockets Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress with Floral Embroidered Decorated L E70 Black
YESNO

Pros:

  • Beautiful flower embroidery
  • 75% cotton
  • Adjustable straps
$40.00
See it!

Pumiey Ribbed Bodycon Maxi Dress

PUMIEY Long Sleeve Dress for Women Square Neck Soft Lounge Maxi Dress Sexy Bodycon Fall Dresses for Women Caramel Medium
PUMIEY

Pros:

  • Very stretchy and soft ribbed fabric
  • Numerous nude shades and pops of color
  • Beautiful on its own but also works well with a sweater/sweatshirt on top
$44.00
See it!

Sopliagon Shirt Maxi Dress

Sopliagon Women Cotton and Linen Shirt Dress Casual Loose Maxi Dresses Blackplaid M
Sopliagon

Pros:

  • 95% cotton
  • Elevated look, easy-going feel
  • 21 colorways
$25.00
See it!

Looking for something else? Explore other maxi dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!