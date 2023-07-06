Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
While fashion trends come and go, denim will always be a constant in our lives. We may debate over which silhouette of jeans is best, if we prefer mini or maxi skirts or if we’re fans of light or dark washes, but no matter what, some form of denim will always be in our wardrobe.
One piece that we can all seem to agree on, fortunately, is the denim shirt. It’s so versatile, whether you’re going for a country cutie look or a city chic vibe. We all love knotting the hem too — even if it can be a pain. Luckily, this Omoone shirt takes that pain away!
Omoone ¾-Sleeve Denim Crop Tie-Knot Shirt
Pros:
- Available in multiple shades
- Easy snap buttons
- Thinner fabric — great for summer
Cons:
- Must tie yourself — not a permanent knot
- Prices differ a bit throughout different sizes
- No sizes above XXL
This popular, highly-rated shirt is made of a soft, stretchy chambray denim. It’s wonderfully lightweight for warm weather, though when it gets cold, it’ll look totally cute layered over a turtleneck too! Plus, thanks to the snap-button placket, you can wear it either open or closed, adding even more versatility. You’ll also find matching pearlescent buttons on the flap pockets at the chest, on the cuffs of the sleeves and on the sleeve fasteners, which can help hold your cuffed-up sleeves in place all day!
This shirt has a turndown collar up top, but our favorite part might be the long ends at the hem, allowing you to get that cropped tie-knot look super easily. No more fussing with which buttons to undo or pulling on the fabric. There are even mini side splits to help the material lay perfectly when it’s knotted up!
We want to chat more about styling, because there are just so many possibilities when it comes to this Omoone top. Go for double denim with a pair of jeans or shorts, or mix and match aesthetics, perhaps with a slip skirt and heels for a night out or leggings and fuzzy slippers for a movie night in with friends.
Add a bandana and cowboy boots and blast some Kacey Musgraves while wearing this top, or try slipping it over a sun dress with kitten heels for a bottomless brunch. What are you thinking for your first outfit once it arrives on your doorstep?
