Pores: unclogged! If blackheads are taking over your nose, your chin and your life, we know your frustration is probably through the roof. Glass skin this, honey skin that — we can’t even begin to consider fun skin trends until we get the basics under control. But while they’re common, blackheads are a majorly tough opponent. Some people even give up the fight!

To win this battle, you’ll need the right approach. Put down the nose strips, the super harsh exfoliants, the drying masks and the stainless steel tools. They’ll likely leave your skin worse off. Instead, check out this blackhead-fighting powder. It’s one of our favorite products of all time — and it’s on sale for just $9 right now!

Mario Badescu Silver Powder Pros: Celebrity-favorite brand used by Jennifer Aniston, Khloe Kardashian, Heidi Klum, etc.

May also help with regular pimples and whiteheads

Only needs to be used once or twice a week for 10 minutes Cons: Apply with cotton pad or cotton ball (not included)

Wipe off with toner (not included)

Could be a little messy if you're not careful! Was $12 On Sale: $9 You Save 25% See it!

This Silver Powder was already affordable, but for under $10, it belongs in your shopping cart ASAP. It was specifically formulated to target “excessive, stubborn blackheads” — and to make a “remarkable difference” after just one application. Oily, congested skin will finally be able to breathe again!

This finely-milled, magical powder is made with absorptive calcium carbonate, purifying kaolin clay and soothing, mattifying zinc oxide. Excess oil? Shiny T-zone? Visibly enlarged pores? Add this product to your routine to target all of the above and help prevent future blackheads from popping up as well. Even whiteheads and other blemishes could be saying their final goodbyes!

This Silver Powder is even vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free and oil-free, which we know will please many shoppers. Plus, it takes just 10 minutes per use, and you only have to use it once or twice a week!

To use this powder, start by washing and drying your face. Then, take a damp cotton pad or ball and dip it into the powder. Press the pad onto the congested areas of your skin, avoiding the eyes. Definitely make sure to concentrate on your nose, chin and forehead! Wait 10 minutes and then wipe off using another cotton pad soaked in toner. Done!

