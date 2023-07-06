11 Hot Girl Summer Essentials From Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Hot Girl Summer is officially here! It’s more than just a season — it’s a state of mind. Ladies, this is our time to shine with some fun in the sun! But in order to get that lit-from-within luminosity, you need to feel your best. And nothing makes Us happier than style and skincare that brings out our inner beauty.
Whether we’re shopping for handbags or highlighters, certain products just put a spring in our step. From makeup must-haves to trendy accessories, here are the Hot Girl Summer Essentials from Nordstrom you need for a golden glow.
Supergoop! Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40
Hot girls wear SPF! Protect your skin from sun damage while also getting a subtle shimmer with this Supergoop! Glowscreen sunscreen. It’s one of my holy grail beauty products! I use this Glowscreen as foundation on days when I want a minimal makeup look.
Skims Soft Lounge Slip Dress
I’m not sure what magic is in this Skims maxi, but I can tell you from personal experience that this slip dress sculpts your shape like a Kardashian. Super soft and stretchy, this lounge dress is comfy enough for bedtime and sexy enough for date night.
BTB Los Angeles Straw Clutch
Straw bags are the It accessory of summer! We love the chunky chain strap of this compact clutch.
Sunday Riley C.E.O Vitamin C Brightening Serum
Look on the bright side with this Sunday Riley brightening vitamin C serum! This anti-aging product targets dullness, dark spots and discoloration.
Hanky Panky 3-Pack Low Rise Thongs
Summer fling! Spice up your lingerie with this three-pack of Hanky Panky lace thongs in pretty pastel tones.
Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum
Le Labo Santal 33 is one of the most popular perfumes from a luxury label. One shopper declared, “I buy a lot of fragrances and this is the best by far. I have received so many compliments. I’ve had complete strangers stop me.”
House of CB Satin Corset Top
Paint the town red in this sultry satin corset top from House of CB! Available in seven other shades, this flattering tank lifts your chest and snatches your shape.
Mercedes Salazar Large Ciao Woven Tote
Take this vibrant woven tote bag from the beach to the boat! The pink and orange color combo is perfect for summer.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Glow Pad Self-Tanner for Body
If you’re already familiar with Dr. Dennis Gross’ cult-favorite exfoliating pads, then try these self-tanning towels for your body. These tanning pads exfoliate and firm skin while giving you a natural-looking glow.
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long
Spending $600 on any beauty product seems like highway robbery, but I’m here to tell you that this Dyson Airwrap is actually worth it. This award-winning multi-styler comes with various barrels and brushes to dry, smooth and curl your locks like you’re at a professional salon. Since the Dyson doesn’t use extreme heat, my hair has never felt healthier and my blowouts have never been better!
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Liner
Pucker up, people! This iconic Pillow Talk lip liner from Charlotte Tilbury is a universally flattering nude with a long-lasting formula and creamy texture.
