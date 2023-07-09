Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Feeling self-conscious about your smile? Even if you brush twice a day, every day and remember to floss, your teeth might not be as white as you want them to be. It’s pretty much impossible to keep them bright and gleaming when truly everything we like to eat and drink contributes to staining them.

We’re definitely not ready to give up our coffee and pasta sauce — and that’s okay, because we don’t have to. Crest Whitestrips, to the rescue!

Get the Crest 3D Whitestrips 1 Hour Express Teeth Whitening Strip Kit at Amazon!

How do we know these whitening strips are the real deal? Apart from the great reviews, even TikTok breakout star Alix Earle uses them — and she’s always on camera. The 22-year-old posted a quick video on her feed, wearing a robe with a towel wrapped around her head. “There’s no better feeling than post-beach taking a shower, whitening strips on, eye patches, getting ready to go out,” she said. “I feel like a new person.”

A commenter asked which whitening strips she uses, and she replied, “Crest! Linked in my Amazon storefront.” It’s official — the social media phenomenon uses these fast-acting strips. Wondering about her gold eye patches? She also links to both these $75 Peter Thomas Roth patches and these $18 Mizon patches in her storefront!

Get the Crest 3D Whitestrips 1 Hour Express Teeth Whitening Strip Kit at Amazon!

This 1 Hour Express set of Crest’s famous whitening strips contains 10 days worth of treatments, claiming to lighten teeth by 12 levels! You’ll find 10 packets inside, each with a top and lower strip. Peel, apply to your teeth and dispose one hour later. As we can see in Earle’s video, these strips don’t get in the way or prevent you from talking. They have a no-slip fit and a no-fuss hold!

Just one hour of wearing these teeth whitening strips could remove years of stains. Why is it so much more effective than brushing alone? Crest 3D Whitestrips are designed to work both on surface stains as well as beneath the surface of the enamel. Don’t worry though — they’re enamel-safe!

These whitening strips have a fresh mint flavor to leave your teeth feeling renewed. We love how easy to use they are too, and how there’s no mess involved. Yet another recommendation from Earle we’ll be adding to our own Amazon shopping cart!

Get the Crest 3D Whitestrips 1 Hour Express Teeth Whitening Strip Kit at Amazon!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Crest here and explore other teeth whitening strips here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our featured product picks below: