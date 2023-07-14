Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re always on the hunt for affordable fashion, and Amazon is the ultimate gold mine for major style steals. For this excursion, we set a specific price point to avoid exceeding ($35), and went to work to find the best pieces which don’t look as affordable as they are.

We also wanted to make sure the fashion we selected can be worn while it’s still summer. With the season ending in a matter of weeks, we want to go out with a trendy bang! If you’re in need of a fresh pair of shorts, a new dress or a go-to staple top, check out these budget-friendly pieces below!

Tops

1. This stunning crop top from LYANER has a feminine vibe we’re absolutely in love with — only $24!

2. Reviewers say this lightweight peplum-style Remidoo blouse is the dreamiest summer top — only $33!

3. This beautiful blouse from EVALESS is available in a ton of statement-making bold prints — only $28!

4. If you want to elevate your basics, this knit halter top from Asvivid has subtle embroidered touches — only $20!

5. We’ve seen strapless knit tops which look almost identical to this one from ISZPLUSH and are far more expensive — only $21!

Shorts

6. Shoppers that these HAPCOPE stretchy denim shorts are their go-to for the summer — only $31!

7. These SweatyRocks high-waisted long denim shorts are a perfect match for crop tops which show more skin — only $35!

8. The asymmetrical button-fly closure on these Genleck denim shorts is very on-trend right now — only $34!

9. Right now, you can score these classic Levi’s cutoffs for an incredible sale price — originally $60, now just $30!

10. If you’re looking for elegant shorts you can wear to dinners or the office, this Bermuda pair from Hotouch is our top recommendation — originally $34, now $30!

11. The wider leg on these Verdusa pleated shorts is ideal for anyone who has a curvier figure — only $33!

Dresses

12. This cutout dress from NauLon looks as great with heels as it does with casual sneakers — only $26!

13. Anyone who adores boho style will fawn over this tiered maxi dress from Leyajedol — originally $29, now $26!

14. We’re beyond obsessed with the design of this knit strapless bodycon dress from Sdencin — only $34!

15. If you’re a bit weary about rocking form-fitting dresses, this ruched version from BEAGIMEG is a sleek and slimming option — only $28!

16. No one will believe this chiffon mini dress from CUPSHE is as affordable as it is — originally $43, now $32!

17. From the chiffon sleeves to the bustier design, this Zebaexf mini dress is designed for fun nights out — only $33!

