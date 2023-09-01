George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney gave Us a stylish show at the 2023 DVF Awards in Venice, Italy.

The couple had all eyes on them as they arrived at the soirée on Thursday, August 31. George, 62, looked dapper in a black suit, which he teamed with a navy blue dress shirt that he wore unbuttoned. Amal, 45, however, was the belle of the ball in a vintage Christian Dior dress.

The dainty baby pink frock featured a lace construction with a sheer overlay. The dress was completed with a lace ribbon at Amal’s waist. She complemented the eye-catching number with glowing, sun-kissed skin and glam that featured a golden highlight, rosy cheeks, smokey eyes and a soft pink lip. Amal wore her dark brown hair, which appeared to feature new highlights, in a chic half-up, half-down ‘do. She accessorized with dangling earrings and a chocolate-colored clutch.

The Thursday outing marked a special occasion for Amal, who was honored with the DVF Leadership Award. Each year, the organization — founded by iconic fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg — honors women who have “demonstrated leadership, strength and courage in their commitment to women’s causes.”

Related: A Look at George Clooney and Amal Clooney’s Glamorous Couple Style Moments Throu... Since tying the knot in 2014, George Clooney and Amal Clooney have made the world their own personal runway. The lovebirds make red carpet style look easy, stepping out in coordinated looks that serve up timeless fashion inspiration. The couple first proved that they are a stylish duo when they said “I do” in a […]

Amal is an award-winning human rights lawyer, having spent most of career defending victims of injustice. She is currently on the Task Force on Accountability for Crimes Committed in Ukraine, which aims to support victims of war crimes. She and George are also the cofounders of the Clooney Foundation for Justice with the mission of “removing legal barriers to girls’ education” and “overturn laws that perpetuate economic discrimination against women.”

Other honorees at the 2023 DVF Awards included deputy secretary-general of the United Nations Amina J. Mohammed, producer and writer Lily Singh, activist Dr. Joy Boulamwini and environmentalist Helena Gualinga.

The Clooneys were first spotted in Venice earlier this week when they stepped out on the town ahead of the 80th annual Venice Film Festival, which kicked off on Wednesday, August 30.

Related: George Clooney and Amal Clooney’s Love Story: A Complete Timeline Fairy tale romance! George Clooney finally met his match in the stunning, accomplished human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin. The two got married in a fantasy Italian wedding and are living a charmed life together -- see photos of the happy couple!

The couple were seen on a boat ride, with George wearing a polo shirt and pinstripe pants. Amal, meanwhile, looked chic in a floral mini dress and slingback sandal heels.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that George and Amal — who wed in September 2014 and share 6-year-old twins Ella and Alexander — “are more in love than ever.”

“They can’t picture their lives with anyone else,” the insider added.