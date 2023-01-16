A designer disaster! Amanda Seyfried suffered a wardrobe malfunction at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards.

While walking the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15, the 37-year-old actress’ archival Christian Dior gown fell apart. “It keeps breaking,” she told Access Hollywood at the California soirée. “I’m not kidding. It’s actually ripping apart,” the Pennsylvania native continued as one of her straps slid off her shoulder. “I’m just going to take off my dress … It’s fine! It’s hold. It’s beautiful.”

The Mean Girls star’s floor-length stunner was covered in a bronze hue and featured openings at the sides. The look was finished with sheer fabric at the bodice and a fringe lining across the sleeves. Seyfried complemented the dress with gold nail polish, a bold red lip and a polished updo. She accessorized with a dazzling diamond necklace and rocked Stuart Weitzman heels.

Despite the fashion faux pas, Seyfried ended the night on a victorious note. During the ceremony, the In Time star took home the Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for her role in Hulu’s The Dropout. In the hit series, Seyfried stars as Elizabeth Holmes — the founder of Theranos, a now-defunct health technology company that claimed to make blood testing more efficient. Holmes, 38, was sentenced to federal prison for 11 years in November 2022 for defrauding investors after it was revealed her invention didn’t actually work.

“This is amazing,” Seyfried said in her acceptance speech on Sunday. “I’m overwhelmed with being able to celebrate this show like this, and I’m really proud of it. I want to thank the Critics’ Choice Association, your reaction to what we made results in this [award] and that’s pretty f–king cool.” (She scored the award in the same category at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10, but missed the event to reportedly film Thelma & Louise with Evan Rachel Wood.)

The Dropout also won Best Limited Series, beating Gaslit, The Girl from Plainville, The Offer, Pam & Tommy, Station Eleven, This Is Going to Hurt and Under the Banner of Heaven.

Seyfried previously opened up about playing Holmes, telling Variety in April 2022: “It was intense for me. It’s never going to be as intense as it was for her … but as for our purposes of our story, I gave it my all and I had a really amazing time doing it and I needed a break.”

