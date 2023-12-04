George Clooney and Amal Clooney looked as in love as ever during their red carpet date night.

George, 62, wrapped his arm around Amal, 45, while attending the premiere for The Boys In the Boat — a movie that Clooney directed about the University of Washington rowing team in the 1930s — on Sunday, December 3, in London as the couple beamed in their finest fits. George rocked a black suit with a white dress shirt underneath and he topped the look off with patent leather shoes while Amal stunned in a flowy velvet crop top that was finished with a scoop neck.

The human rights activist paired the cop with a fitted maxi skirt, black heels and a matching clutch. Her brunette locks were parted down the side and blown out. To make the look even more glamorous, Amal rocked bright red lips and dainty hoop earrings.

On the red carpet, George adorably held an umbrella up for Amal to protect her from the rain. In another sweet moment, she rested her hands on his chest as they looked lovingly into each other’s eyes.

This is hardly the first time George and Amal have made a soirée their personal date night. Several weeks ago , the duo dressed to the nines at the Clooney Foundation’s 2023 Albie Awards in September.

At the time, Amal dazzled Us in a white Versace gown featuring a V-neck, spaghetti straps, crystal embellishments and a gorgeous train. She accessorized with a white clutch, a diamond bracelet and dangly earrings. Amal elevated her ensemble even more with soft glam and voluminous curls.

The Albie Awards honor individuals who are considered “courageous defenders of justice who are at great risk for what they do,” per the organization’s website. The Clooneys, who hosted the evening, established the foundation in 2016 to help seek justice in classrooms, courtrooms and communities around the world.

The duo met in 2013 and got married the following year in Venice, Italy. In 2017, Amal gave birth to twins Ella and Alexander. At the time, George’s rep told Us Weekly, the family is “healthy, happy and doing fine.”

The twosome shared insight into their relationship in September 2022. “It does start with love,” he told CBS Mornings. “That’s sort of the whole secret to it. It’s just been easy. Like the easiest thing we have done in our lives thus far. We’ve never had an argument.”

Amal noted that it’s “99 percent luck just to meet the right person.” She continued, “I was surprised that you were not cynical or guarded at all and things just moved very quickly.”