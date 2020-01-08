Wiggle it! Joe Giudice surprised his Instagram followers with a series of videos taken in a dressing room in Italy during his attempt at purchasing skinny jeans on Wednesday, January 8. For the record: There’s dancing involved.

The Italian businessman took to the social media platform to document his struggle, which comes not long after his split from The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice in December.

In the first video clip, the 47-year-old father of four is shown dancing around in a dancing room wearing a pair of dark blue jeans and a black long-sleeved shirt.

He captioned the clip, “Wiggle it! Wiggle to the left, wiggle to the right! I’m trying to bounce my ass into these cracks!😂.”

“I don’t know what it is with these skinny jeans, but I guess you gotta’ go with what works,” he told his followers, while wiggling.

In the next video, the entrepreneur donned a lighter —and tighter — pair. “Men’s skinny jeans haven’t really been working out for me here,” he captioned the clip. “Any suggestions maybe loose fit in women’s aisle what you think? 🇮🇹😳👩.”

Judging from the reality star’s pleas on Instagram, he’s open to suggestions for men’s (or women’s) skinny jeans that bring the comfort without sacrificing style or space in his leg region. His followers took to the comments section to share their recommendations and opinions of his wiggle dance.

“Joe, do they do Amazon over there? Order from there if skinny isn’t working,” commented a concerned fan. Another follower believed that the star would find his perfect pair. “I think [they’re the] wrong size. I am sure you can find a pair that fits.”

Giudice has attempted to purchase skinny jeans in Italy before. On November 5, 2019, he posted a video of himself, once again, in a fitting room, wearing a skintight pair. He captioned the clip, “Right jean shopping in Salerno…… new style.”

Amid his major life transition, Giudice appears to be living his best life by being extra playful on Instagram. On Monday, January 6, he shared an update with his Instagram followers while bowling in Italy. He captioned a video of him attempting to get a strike, “So here I am! You know what they say people who give you the best advice will always try to follow it themselves! It’s not how you bowl or ending score that matters, it’s what you use to roll with! Yep my future looking bright!”