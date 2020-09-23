Kim Kardashian Is a ‘Balmain Barbie’ — See Her Look From All Angles

Model status! Kim Kardashian looks fierce AF decked out in a black-and-white Balmain ensemble and shared the pics from every angle.

On Tuesday, September 23, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posed in a series of snaps showcasing the matchy-matchy, logo-covered look, captioning it, “Balmain Barbie.”

The show-stopping outfit is made up of high-waisted shorts and a long-sleeve crop top with sharp, structured shoulders that look like they could take an eye out. To top it off, she wears a pair of gloves, carries a handbag and even has a protective face mask — all in the same print.

In her Instagram Story, she says that the look was actually a gift from the design house’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing. “I am so excited that Olivier sent me his new collection,” she said. “This is vintage B, so if you don’t know, this is an old Pierre Balmain pattern that they did years ago.”

Her sexy makeup look featuring a smokey eye, nude lips and killer brows was created by makeup artist Ariel Tejada. Meanwhile, her go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton was the mastermind behind her playfully chic high-pony.

The Skims founder has long been a fan of the Balmain, wearing Rousteing designs to major events like the 2016 Met Gala as well as low key affairs, like her Paris trip back in March. After all, who could forget those skin-tight latex numbers she squeezed into for fashion week?

But Kim isn’t the only family member that loves Balmain. Just this August, Kylie Jenner celebrated her 23rd birthday in a colorful, beaded minidress by the designer. “Thank you my love @olivier_rousteing for the most perfect bday dress 🧡🌴,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote in a caption showcasing the beautiful piece.

Keep scrolling to see Kim show off her “Balmain Barbie” look from all angles.

