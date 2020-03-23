Ever wondered how Kim Kardashian gets into those skin-tight latex looks? Turns out, just like Us — through a lot of wiggling and maneuvering.

In a Keeping Up With the Kardashians clip E! shared on Sunday, March 22, the middle sister is shown trying to work her way into the Balmain latex number she wore during Paris Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2020.

“I literally feel like I pulled a muscle in my shoulder,” she says in the video, later declaring. “This is f–king fashion week.”

Pulling it up and into place little by little, multiple assistants and Kim’s stylist Marni Senofonte help the reality star get into the brown Balmain ensemble comprising leggings, a leotard and a jacket with built-in gloves.

“You’re going to need Gatorade, electrolytes,” her stylist said as she smoothed out bunches of fabric. “This is a sport actually.” It sure does look like it!

Now another question one may have is how do you go pee in one of these looks? Apparently, you don’t. Her sister Kourtney joined her, wearing a coordinated darker version of the look just without the jacket. When she came into Kim’s room, she made a joke about having to go to the bathroom. “You’re gonna have to hold it until like 2,” Kim tells her. However, this doesn’t seem to phase the Poosh creator. Then again, this family is well equipped to handle an outfit this demanding.

Who could forget the Skims founder’s 2019 Met Gala look, which required breathing lessons before squeezing into the shape-shifting, tiny Thierry Mugler corset dress.

“I learned so much about couture from this genius man, it was beyond couture, it was art,” she shared in an Instagram post following the big event, on May 10. “Months in the making and fittings in Montreal, Paris and LA. Corset breathing lessons from none other than Mr. Pearl. It was worth it all!!!”

