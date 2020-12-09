Calling all cool kids! Drake’s clothing line October’s Very Own just dropped a super stylish fall-winter women’s line that’s perfect to gift this holiday season. And the face of the campaign is none other than It-girl Sofia Richie.

After teasing the launch for days, on Wednesday, December 9, OVO officially dropped FW 2020 styles and the entire campaign starring the 22-year-old.

Created by Drake, Oliver El-Khatib and Noah “40” Shebib in 2008, the lifestyle brand celebrates their hometown of Toronto with premiere “Made in Canada” clothes. For this new collection, it’s all about perfect at-home pieces such as hoodies, sweatpants and crewnecks all stamped with the brand’s signature owl logo.

Other standout pieces include monogrammed silk pajamas with a matching face mask and headband.

Though the prices points are a bit steeper — ranging from$38 for a silk headband to $169 for a hoodie— the quality of the goods is a key part of the brand’s identity.

“I want people to be a part of our movement, I just want it to be right,” Drake told Complex back in 2011. “And everybody else wants me to make it with the cheaper fabric and put it in Macy’s and ‘Oh don’t worry we will make 100 million in the first year.’ Naw, f–k you, because that’s not what we are about. I’m not ready for OVO to be that. Because OVO is still something I represent.”

And this higher end approach totally works! Already, multiple styles and colors from the FW 2020 line are selling out. So if you want to shop this collection for you or someone else in your life, we recommend you act fast!

Keep scrolling to see Richie model all of the all the seriously cool designs and shop her looks ASAP.

