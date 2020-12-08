Looking to spend a little more this holiday season? Then we’ve got the gift guide for you! We rounded up some of our favorite luxury beauty, fashion and lifestyle picks for you to splurge on!

There’s always that special person in your life who deserves to feel a little more pampering than usual, whether they’re an essential worker or someone you’ve gotten especially close to during these difficult times. Treat them like royalty with an extra-special gift.

With lots of people working from, we found a few chic cozy picks that will immediately amp up anyone’s at-home wardrobe. For instance, Senreve Shearling Slippers will keep their feet warm through the winter months thanks to 100 perfect Australian shearling. Pair it with sustainable Vitamin A Ventana Recycled Cashmere Vee for a truly killer look. The stylish silhouette is seriously trendy while the 95 percent recycled cashmere is sustainable and absolutely fabulous.

Know someone who idolizes Jennifer Lopez? The Sant and Able Martinique Banana Leaf Shirt + PJ Pant Set looks like her iconic jungle print, so you can take morning Zoom meetings still in your pajamas and no one will even notice!

There’s even finds that give back to charity, such as the Zoe Chicco x Catt Sadler Diamond Signet Ring. All proceeds from the $395 piece of jewelry go to The Loveland Foundation, which works to provide opportunities and healing to people of color, especially Black women and girls.

Don’t worry, we’ve got stuff for him too! From a puffer vest to a lace-up boot, he’ll be looking like an A-list hottie off duty.

Though the price points are that bit higher, the feel of the fabrics and texture of the creams are that much better. Keep scrolling to see our top picks to splurge on someone special this holiday season.

