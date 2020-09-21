Looking good! The 2020 Emmy Awards featured lots of sexy A-list men including Sterling K. Brown, Jason Bateman and Anthony Anderson going all-out in stylish looks — and we are so here for it.

Though the 72nd annual awards show on Sunday, September 20, didn’t have a red carpet because of the COVID-19 pandemic, celebs still went all out for their mostly virtual appearances. Whether they were nominated for an award or presenting a category at the Staples Center in LA, the guys looked beyond good in a wide variety of outfits.

Probably the most show-stopping look was Normal People’s Paul Mescal. The Irish stud looked dapper AF in a Louis Vuitton suit. Unfortunately, we’re sad to report it was not accessorized with his character’s signature chain, but instead with sleek dress shoes. “This is nuts. I am wearing @louisvuitton on my stairs for the Emmys!” he wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday night. “Best of luck to all the nominees x.”

Jimmy Kimmel also opted for something a bit more formal, donning a tuxedo to host the affair, while Anderson made a splash in a flashy metallic suit that seriously worked.

Another standout of the night was Brown, who took the stage wearing a BLM T-shirt underneath a gray suit to make a statement alongside other stars promoting the cause like Regina King, Uzo Aduba and Yvonne Orji. He topped off the ensemble with Bulgari’s new aluminum watch.

“This year’s Emmy Awards are certainly different, but no less significant,” he wrote in an Instagram caption Sunday showcasing his outfit.

Keep scrolling to check out the hottest, best dressed dudes at this year’s Emmys.

