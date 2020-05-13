People are obsessed! Fans just cannot get enough of standout accessory from the hit series Normal People (Us included): Connell’s chain. And the actor who plays the Irish heartthrob jokes, “ that the chain will always be more popular than I am.”

The Internet Is Obsessed with Marianne’s Bangs From ‘Normal People’ — and So Are We

On Tuesday, May 12, Paul Mescal spoke with Nick Grimshaw on BBC Radio 1 show about the shocking popularity of the silver necklace. “It’s slightly terrifying. I’d be slightly embarrassed if the chain account took over my follower count,” he jokes. “But it’s probably going to happen at some time so I better just reconcile that fact, that the chain will always be more popular than I am.”

He’s not exaggerating! The chain has its own dedicated Instagram fan page with over 93.3k followers and growing.

“It was a couple of days after the show aired I saw like a little page started somewhere and now it’s like this beast that’s growing legs,” he continues. “I think it’s just so funny because… it’s a chain.”

Hailey Baldwin Gives Justin Bieber a Facial, Plus More A-List Men Indulging in Beauty While Social Distancing

But Mescal can understand the love of a chain. After all, he wore one himself when he was younger. “I’m not going to abuse anybody who thinks chains are sexy but I wore chains and necklaces before and I definitely didn’t get the attention that this chain is getting. So hopefully we’re doing a good thing for chains all around the world and we’ll see them getting the correct respect that they deserve,” he teases. “We’ve been sleeping on chains far too long in my opinion.”

So where does this accessory live now that shooting is over? Mescal told Glamour U.K. that he gave it to his co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones when they finished. “I gave it to Daisy and I’m not going to blame her for losing it! I gave it to her as a wrap gift with photographs at the end of filming,” he told the British publication. “We then came back to shoot the poster for the show and I had to wear it and it got lost in all the costumes and stuff.” Don’t worry though, they found it!

“I think Daisy has it now,” he says. “You can call off the search party!”

Keep scrolling to see Connell’s super sexy chain in action.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)