Sarah Michelle Gellar Just Slayed in Buffy's Dress From Season 1

We’re obsessed! Sarah Michelle Gellar just put on the prom dress she wore as Buffy the Vampire Slayer and it’s exactly the Thursday pick-me-up we needed.

On May 7, the 43-year-old posted a picture of herself to her Instagram feed wearing the white chiffon frock with an on-point leather jacket. “All dressed up and no where to go,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “‘I say we party’ #safeathome #prophecygirl.”

Fans of the series may remember this lovely ethereal look from the 1997 season 1 finale titled “Prophecy Girl,” in which her character Buffy Summers attempts to defeat The Master in this special dress she had chosen to wear to her school dance.

One fan even wanted to be sure, asking if it was “THE dress, to which she replied, “You know it.” So there you have it! And we have to say, the actress looks as good in it now as she did 23 years ago.

Unlike a lot of other young stars, the actress has really embraced her iconic role as Buffy, referencing it often. For instance, on March 22 she shared a meme of herself with one side reading “how I expected my apocalypse outfit to look” and the other read, “how it actually looks.” Below the first line is a picture of her looking bada– as Buffy in a jean jacket with a chic pony and on the other side is her in a pajama set. So accurate.

Looking back at her Buffy years isn’t the only way she’s passed time in quarantine. She’s currently rocking a totally bold, new hair color that she refers to as her #quarancolor. “Because we’re still in quarantine I had to think of a new and creative way to embarrass my children,” she said in a video she posted debuting the fresh hue on Tuesday, April 28.

