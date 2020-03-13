Sarah Michelle Gellar exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about 25 things you might not know about her — including her biggest pet peeves, what she’d do if she weren’t an actress and her weirdest fan encounters. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, who partnered with Cascade for its “Do It Every Night” campaign to raise awareness of the environmental friendliness of dishwashers, shares more.

1. I learned how to juggle while working on set because I was bored.

2. Getting six hours of sleep in a row is what excites me most.

3. I binge The Bachelor. It’s a little boring this season. Sorry, Peter [Weber], you seem very nice. I’m sure if there were windmills it’d be much more exciting.

4. I cry every day — I’m a parent!

5. My kids [Charlotte, 10, and Rocky, 7, with husband Freddie Prinze Jr.] are the most influential people in my life. I love to see the world through their eyes, and [hear] the questions they ask.

6. My go-to dish is anything with kale. My kids are obsessed. I could probably put ants on kale and they’d be like, “This is the best.”

7. My daughter’s playing volleyball, so I took a lesson with her. I’m actually pretty good. It hurts though. Take your rings off!

8. My first job was a commercial for Burger King.

9. The biggest misconception about me is that I’ve died twice.

10. My two go-to movies to watch on airplanes are Sixteen Candles and Soapdish.

11. I’d describe myself as empathetic and kind.

12. My biggest pet peeve is grammar [misuse] and when people say “so fun” or “anyways” — to me, that’s like nails on a chalkboard.

13. I can’t go to sleep with makeup on my face.

14. I wish I could play the piano.

15. My first car was a green Chrysler LeBaron convertible. I was taught you never get a car till the second season of a show. When we got the back order on the second season [of Buffy], I got rid of the car.

16. My biggest fear: anything [bad] happening to my kids.

17. [I think it’s weird] when you’re in the bathroom and people shove toilet paper underneath the stall and ask you to sign it.

18. If I weren’t an actress, I’d be Diane Sawyer or Robin Roberts. There are so many people I want to interview.

19. I love London.

20. John Kennedy Jr. was my celebrity crush. Wait, am I supposed to say Freddie?

21. The song I’m singing in the shower is whatever Broadway musical my daughter’s left in my head.

22. I would never jump out of an airplane.

23. I love so many books.

24. My favorite lyric [from the song “No Contest,” from Chess]: “You taught me, baby/How the few who win acquire/What their hearts desire/It ain’t practice, it ain’t skill/They’ll help, but not as much as wanting will.” I think if you give up your real passion, all the talent in the world isn’t going to push you that extra mile.

25. I try really hard to get inspired by everyone around me. Whether it’s a business associate, another mom, my daughter — I think there’s so much to learn when you support other women.