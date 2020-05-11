Pump Rules' Stassi Schroeder Rewears Her Season 1 'Stassi' Necklace: Pics

Stassi Schroeder used to be the queen of statement necklaces. On Saturday, May 9, the Vanderpump Rules star gave her fans a flash from the past when she brought back one of the pieces she wore during Season 1 of the reality show in 2013.

The Louisiana native posted a selfie on her Instagram Story wearing the familiar piece of jewelry: an amber crystal necklace featuring large eye-catching stones.

As a text overlay on the photo, she wrote, “Found my season 1 stassi necklace.”

The California resident styled the necklace atop of a gray hoodie. She donned a natural, yet glamorous makeup look consisting of a flawless complexion, a sharp cat-eye and perfect brows.

Duitiful Vanderpump Rules fans might recognize the necklace as the very one she wore the evening Jax Taylor came clean about cheating on her in Vegas.

In response to the former Sur server’s Instagram Story, one Vanderpump Rules fan was quick to point out that Scheana Shay borrowed that necklace while filming the show, too!

The Bravo fan tweeted, “@stassi how many Pinot Grigios did @scheana owe you for borrowing this necklace?#bravo#vanderpumprules#StassiSchroeder#scheanashay#stassiseasonone #scheanaseasonone #illtakeapinotgrigio.”

Apparently many fans miss the “Next Level Basic” author’s statement necklaces and are ready for them to come back in style.

“Watching old episodes of #PumpRules and @stassi is wearing statement necklaces,” wrote a viewer on April 21. “Remember when those were a thing? Bring back statement necklaces!”

On April 22, one follower pleaded, “Please bring back season 1 statement necklaces.”

Schroeder loved statement necklaces so much that she launched a jewelry collaboration with Shop Prima Donna in 2014.

“Statement necklaces have always been my favorite kind of jewelry,” the former Sur employee wrote in a blog post announcing the collection. “I feel like they are classy and feminine but portray this feel of power and boldness. They make me feel dazzling!”

The blonde beauty’s statement necklaces are no longer available for purchase. These days, she’s selling merch to promote her Straight Up With Stassi Tour, which is postponed until January 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

