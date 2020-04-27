What to Watch This Week While Social Distancing

New content is still coming! The week of April 27 marks the end of some of the most popular shows on television, including Fox’s Prodigal Son, AMC’s Dispatches From Elsewhere, FXX’s Dave, Fox’s Last Man Standing, NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Bravo’s Shah’s of Sunset.

However, it also marks multiple new shows. Mindy Kaling‘s coming-of-age drama Never Have I Ever drops on Netflix, Amazon’s Upload and a new season of Billions premieres on Showtime. Additionally, Ryan Murphy‘s Hollywood brings together a ton of A-listers for a reimagining of Hollywood in the 1940s. The Netflix drama stars Darren Criss, Patti LuPone, Samara Weaving, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor and Jim Parsons.

So, what’s on when? Scroll through the gallery below, which will be updated every day.