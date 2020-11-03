It’s a mini Schitt’s Creek union! Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy reunited for the loveliest holiday campaign with Hudson’s Bay. And Moira and Alexis Rose would one hundred percent approve.

On Tuesday, November 3, the Canadian department store dropped the most adorable video featuring the two Emmy-winning actresses.

Titled “A Call to Joy,” the duo calls frolics through a snowy forest, a cozy living rooms and a snow globe to bring together people in the name of the holidays. Naturally wearing all their most festive sweaters and party dresses.

“Growing up with my big family in Toronto, I was excited every year to see the beautiful holiday window display at Hudson’s Bay,” O’Hara said in a statement, according to Tom + Lorenzo. “I was also thrilled knowing my Mom and Dad would be buying our Christmas presents there! So I’m very happy to join this festive campaign celebrating Canadians and our colorful holiday season.”

Meanwhile, Murphy said that holiday joy to her is all about spreading the seasonal spirit. “For me, that joy is sobbing through ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ in front of the family Christmas tree.”

Though O’Hara has long been a staple of the comedic community, before Murphy made her name on the hit sitcom, she had a difficult time booking roles.

“Just before Schitt’s Creek, things were quite bleak,” she said during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show at the start of this year. “My house had just burned down. I had, like, $3 in my bank account. I hadn’t worked in close to two years, and I had just blown my very first screen test … I found myself crying in the Pacific Ocean, a very snotty cry, and the universe was like, ‘Don’t do this anymore. This is not for you!’ But then, two days later, I got the audition for Schitt’s Creek.”

Now look at her working in holiday campaigns with an award under her belt!

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)