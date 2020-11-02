Obsessed! BLACKPINK member Lisa teamed up with MAC Cosmetics for a lovely holiday campaign and we cannot get enough.

On Sunday, November 1, the makeup brand dropped the Frosted Firework Holiday campaign images, showcasing the dazzling 23-year-old from the K-pop girl group wearing a shimmery lid and a berry lip.

“Being home for the holidays is one of my happiest memories,” Lisa said in a press release, “I can’t wait to spend time with family again and gifting my favorite MAC products to celebrate with my loved ones!”

In another campaign image, the hit-maker rocks a sparkly cat eye and the perfect pink nude lip that’s all kinds of #goals. In fact, we’re taking note to copy it this holiday season.

Some of the products used to create this look includes the Brushstroke 24-Hour Liner in Brushblack, Dazzleshadow Liquid in Pantherized, Diamond Crumbles and Not Afraid To Sparkle as well as eye shadow from the newest holiday launch, the Frosted Firework / Rocket To Fame Eyeshadow palette.

As for the awe-worthy lip, she’s got on the Powder Kiss Lipstick in Mull It Over from the Frosted Firework / Showstopper Powder

Kiss Lipstick Kit.

This exciting campaign comes just a few weeks after the Thai rapper was announced the brand’s newest global brand ambassador.

After all, she’s always been a fan of the company’s products!

“MAC is truly at the forefront of trendsetting, which reminds me every time I see a MAC campaign or the incredible looks their artists create backstage at fashion weeks around the world,” she said in a statement at the time. “It’s an honor to partner with a brand with such an incredible heritage and unrivaled expertise in makeup artistry. I am thrilled and looking forward to this journey!”

Seeing that Lisa isn’t afraid to go bold with makeup — on and off the stage — it’s a perfect partnership!

