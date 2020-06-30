Teyana Taylor's MAC Cosmetics Collection Is a '90s-Lover's Dream Come True

Teyana Taylor just unveiled her first-ever makeup collection with MAC Cosmetics and is a ’90s lover’s dream come true.

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter has been a fan of the brand ever since the beginning of her makeup-wearing days. At early as the age of 15, she used to experiment with her favorite MAC products, mixing and matching products to come up with unique creations and shades.

And now, she’s come full circle with her limited-edition, 13-piece collection. The line is made up of lipstick, lipglass, lip liner and Taylor’s favorite: a new shade of the brand’s beloved Mineralize Skinfinish.

The line’s products perfectly epitomize popular lipstick shades of the ’90s with cool hues ranging from rich brown to frosty purple.

“I’ll always be a 90’s girl at heart!!!” the star wrote in an Instagram post announcing the collection on Monday, June 30. “I’m so excited to finally share my @maccosmetics collection with you guys!”

“We took some of my absolute MAC favorites to inspire these limited-edition custom shades with this iconic neon packaging!” she continued. I can’t wait for you all to get your hands on it in July!!! It’s so bomb on, I’m currently rocking 3 of the glosses & marching lipsticks in these four photos!”

Celebs and fans alike flocked to the comments section to praise the entertainer for the exciting collection. Cynthia Erivo commented, “YEEEEEESSSSS” and a follower wrote, “BEYOND ICONIC! I love it ❤️ congrats babeeee.”

Keep scrolling for a look at the entire limited-edition collection, officially launching online on the brand’s website on July 14.

