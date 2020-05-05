Sadly, the first Monday in May has come and gone without a 2020 Met Gala. However, celebrities paid their respects to the biggest night in fashion by sharing some seriously juicy behind-the-scenes intel from Met Galas past. And as much as we missed having a red carpet costume affair, these stories make up for it!

Just about every A-lister who has ever attended shared throwback pics of their favorite stylish moments, from Kendall Jenner to Gigi Hadid to Dua Lipa. However, there were a handful of stars that also revealed some funny as well as deeply personal memories from previous Super Bowls of fashion.

For instance, Kylie Jenner shared a little anecdote about how her Alexander Wang look in 2018 ripped as she was putting it on for the event. So as a last-minute make-shift decision, the designer added a standout silver zipper to the side.

Lena Dunham got very real about her experience at the 2017 gala, in which a small surgical wound reopened after she walked the red carpet. On Monday, May 4, she shared an honest and raw photo of herself laying on the museum’s bathroom floor looking absolutely gorgeous in a checkered Elizabeth Kennedy dress. “I honestly cared more about protecting that @elizabethkennedynewyork dress than I did about protecting my own body,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “I think the lesson is something more along the lines of — take any glowing adventure that is offered to you, especially if it involves a bouffant hair do and the Metropolitan Museum of Art at night and the oh so spectacular twinkle of Times Square you glimpse when you’re trying to hail a cab downtown.”

From Blake Lively’s funny post about her dresses matching the carpet to Brie Larson’s bathroom selfie moment, keep scrolling to see the best stories celebs shared from Met Galas past.

