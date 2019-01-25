It’s a sad day for K-pop fans. BLACKPINK’s Jennie and EXO’s Kai have split just weeks after confirming their relationship.

“It is true that Kai and Jennie have recently parted ways,” SM Entertainment said in a statement on Friday, January 25, according to Just Jared.

South Korean cable network SBS funE reported that the pair broke up to focus more on work. However, SM Entertainment responded that they were trying to confirm the details surrounding the split.

The musicians kicked off the new year right by announcing their romance. “Kai and Jennie have become fond of each other,” SM Entertainment, which represents EXO, said in a statement on January 1.

Romance rumors had already run rampant within the K-pop fandom after Jennie, 23, and Kai, 25, were spotted on a date in November 2018.

The exes kept their relationship private, choosing not to share photos or videos of each other on social media.

Jennie’s group, BLACKPINK, is set to make a big splash in the U.S. this year. The band will perform at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, in April.

“@coachella 2019 see you there,” BLACKPINK’s official Instagram account wrote when the lineup was released on January 3.

The girl group, which also features Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé, will join Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, Idris Elba, Solange, Janelle Monáe and more artists at the festival, which runs from April 12 through April 21.

EXO is made up of members Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O. and Sehun, in addition to Kai.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!