Giving Tuesday: 5 Multi-Store Gift Cards That Donate to Amazing Charities

We have to say that while Black Friday and Cyber Monday are always so fun and exciting, it’s Giving Tuesday that really gives us those feel-good moments to remember each year. Every Tuesday after Thanksgiving, people celebrate by performing acts of good and generosity — helping to aid and uplift their communities while giving back.

Want to get in on the fun this year, but trying your best to stay home? Staying home is already a way to help out your community right now, but seeing as it’s officially holiday season, we have another idea for you. When shopping for gifts today, consider a Giving Good gift card from Giftcards.com. These multi-store electronic gift cards donate 3% of the card’s value to charity! This way, you can give something awesome to a friend while also helping out some incredible organizations. They can be personalized too! Let’s dive into how each card helps:

1. Feeding America

When you buy this gift card, part of your purchase will go toward Feeding America, a U.S. organization seeking to end hunger by providing meals via a nationwide network of food banks. This gift card works at six restaurants: The Cheesecake Factory, Outback Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill, Subway, IHOP and Carrabba’s Italian Grill!

Get the Giving Good Feeding America Gift Card starting at $25 at Giftcards.com!

2. Make-A-Wish

Buying this card benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which helps “create a life-changing moment for a child with a critical illness.” You may have seen some of your favorite celebrities helping make dreams come true for children via this organization before. As for the gift card itself, it works at eight stores: Macy’s, Claire’s, GameStop, Petco, Topgolf, Maggiano’s, Build-A-Bear Workshop and Under Armour!

Get the Giving Good Make-A-Wish Gift Card starting at $25 at Giftcards.com!

3. Habitat for Humanity

This gift card is all about helping to give struggling families a home to call their own. Habitat for Humanity’s aim is to literally “build a better life” for these families by creating reliable, affordable housing for neighborhoods in need. As for your giftee, they’ll be able to use this gift card at four spots: The Home Depot, The Company Store, Buffalo Wild Wings and IHOP!

Get the Giving Good Habitat for Humanity Gift Card starting at $25 at Giftcards.com!

4. Wounded Warrior Project

Every purchase of this gift card helps out the Wounded Warrior Project, an organization assisting injured veterans. It’s especially a lovely gift for someone either from the military or from a military family. It also works at a whopping nine different places: GameStop, Dave & Buster’s, Regal Cinemas, Lowe’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, AutoZone, Fanatics, Subway and P.F. Chang’s!

Get the Giving Good Wounded Warrior Project Gift Card starting at $25 at Giftcards.com!

5. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

This philanthropic gift card donates to St. Jude, a hospital that “treats the toughest childhood cancers and pediatric diseases” while also searching for cures. It works at six very different places, so anyone you gift it to should love the options: Domino’s, Claire’s, Chili’s, Build-A-Bear Workshop, AutoZone and Regal Cinemas!

Get the Giving Good St. Jude Gift Card for any amount at Giftcards.com!

