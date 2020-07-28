We’re obsessed! Only Cardi B could pull off a monogram ponytail that matches her outfit.

On Monday, July 27, the “I Like It” singer took to Instagram to show off her head-to-toe Louis Vuitton look. Naturally, this included a super long blonde ponytail covered in the designer’s monogram. Because, why not?!

The 27-year-old rapper paired a high-waisted miniskirt featuring button detailing down the side with a matching collared crop top. While it may look like the perfect combo, in the caption Cardi B revealed that designer Baba Jagne actually made a skirt into the shirt.

“I’m on my way …thanks @sirbabajagne skirt into a shirt,” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

He also reposted to his own feed, writing, “Converted an LV skirt to a top and @iamcardib did the rest.”

She accessorized the standout number with block-heeled platform sandals, blingy chain anklets, hoop earrings, two cuff bracelets and the Louis Vuitton Chapeau 40 Monogram Reverse bag, which reportedly retails for around $7,000.

However, it was her blonde locks that we really couldn’t get over. Up front, it was styled with a side-swept bang and sky-high poof, which all collected at the pony in the back. The length reached down to her butt and was covered in the brand’s infamous “LV” stamps as well as the signature Japanese-style flowers.

It’s no secret that the Grammy Award-winner enjoys getting decked out in designer attire. From a Dior bikini to Chanel minidress, Cardi B simply loves a high-end look. “I mixed that Tiffany Birkin with that vintage chanel with them [cute] @fashionnova shoes,” she wrote in the caption alongside a pic of herself in a blue skin-tight Chanel frock on Wednesday, July 15.

Sometimes she even gets her little girl Kulture involved, like on Thursday, June 25, when the mother-daughter duo twinned in plaid Burberry miniskirts and hats.

