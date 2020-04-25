It takes thousands of hours to craft Louis Vuitton’s intricate masterpieces, so it’s no wonder that celebs and stylists flock to the iconic French fashion house for a memorable red carpet look.

Riley Keough picked a silk maxi with a 70s-vibe for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. “I just liked the way it felt on my body, it felt very free and feminine,” Keough tells Us, adding she feels honored to wear the brand. Jamie Mizrahi, Keough’s stylist, says she’s been a fan of Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquière since his early Balenciaga days. “His attention to detail: the tailoring, embroidery, color stories he chooses and overall aesthetic is not only beautiful, but interesting. It exudes a feeling most girls, in my opinion, would want to give off — effortless but inherently cool,” Mizrahi tells Us. She explains that Ghesquière’s designs are unlike anyone else’s: “He beats to his own drum and doesn’t follow any rules. You see every girl in a gown and heels at the Met Ball and his girls are in mini dresses and combat boots. He has a vision and sticks with it, and there’s nothing more appealing to me than individuality.”

Kaitlyn Dever wore a stunning custom design to the Oscars this year. The look was embellished with 14,400 Swarovski crystals and glass beads, and took more than 1,900 hours to create the embroidery. “I love the beautiful beading all over and how cinched the waist is, but the stole is my favorite part about the whole dress because it automatically made it feel even more Old Hollywood,” Dever reveals to Us. Dever’s stylist Karla Welch is another admirer of Ghesquière. “I love the strength of his pieces. They don’t feel obvious, there is always hidden beauty in them, for Kaitlyn’s gown, it was the thousands of glass beads,” Welch says.

More celeb stylists that are longtime supporters include Leith Clark (she works with Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Keira Knightley); “Vuitton feels like art,” Clark muses. Micaela Erlanger, who dresses Lupita Nyong’o, says, “I love the shapes that the clothes create and the cool attitude you feel when you wear them.” She adds: “Nicolas Ghesquière understands how to design incredibly modern silhouettes that still feel timeless for a red carpet.” Leslie Fremar tells Us she often chooses LV for Charlize Theron because “Nicolas has such a strong evening wear vision. You know right away it’s LV.”

See how more A-list beauties wear their lavish Louis Vuitton looks below.